3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 1-point loss to the Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — The Utah Jazz’s losing streak was extended to four games on Saturday night after a 113-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Jazz fell to 12-10 on the season and dropped to 8th in the Western Conference.
Here are three keys that contributed to the loss.
- Lauri Markkanen has become a priority for opposing defenses. They are not only trying to deny him the ball, but they are clamping down on him as the Jazz’s top offensive option and making it very difficult for him to operate. Markkanen entered the fourth quarter Saturday with just five points and then scored 10 points in the final 12 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to get the Jazz in front.
- The Jazz were outrebounded 13-3 in the fourth quarter with Deandre Ayton getting six offensive boards in the quarter alone.
- On the final possession, the Suns had the ball and the Jazz were trailing by just one point. Rather than foul and try to play the clock, the Jazz let the Suns run the game out.