Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 
Runnin’ Utes subdue St. Thomas shooters, roll to comfortable win with Pac-12 play looming

By Bruce Smith
Utah Ute’s Rollie Worster (25) tries to block St. Thomas’ Riley Miller (10) shot.

Utah Ute’s Rollie Worster (25) tries to block St. Thomas’ Riley Miller (10) shot at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

While most sports fans were focused on football Saturday, Utah men’s basketball coach Craig Smith and his team were trying to figure out how to prepare for St. Thomas, a small Minnesota school that has focused its success on shooting 3-pointers.

The Utes, however, forced the Tommies to rare off night from long range and gave all of their future opponents something new to prepare for en route to a 95-66 victory at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five players in double figures as Utah improved its record to 5-3.

Smith admitted he still has a lot to learn about this year’s team. and its non-league mixture of other schools of still-unknown quality is slowly helping him prepare better for when the Utes start the Pac-12 schedule next Thursday at home against a known quality team — undefeated Arizona.

“I’m not sure how I feel about playing league games in December … not much I can do about it,” he said, “but we’ll learn a lot about ourselves really fast.”

The Utes’ Lazar Stefanovic (20) shoots a 3-pointer while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes high-five fans after beating the St. Thomas Tommies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Rollie Worster (25) goes for a layup while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Rollie Worster (25) shoots the ball while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
A ball goes out of bounds while the Utes play the St. Thomas Tommies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Bostyn Holt (3) is sandwiched between St. Thomas’ Kendall Blue (1), left, and Ben Nau (2) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Branden Carlson (35) is blocked by St. Thomas’ Ahjany Lee (13), left, and Kendall Blue (1) at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Lazar Stefanovic (20) carries the ball while St. Thomas’ Andrew Rohde (3) defends at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
St. Thomas’ Bennett Kwiecinski (33) carries the ball while Utah Utes’ Eli Ballstaedt (32) defends at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
St. Thomas’ Courtney Brown, Jr. (20) misses a dunk while playing the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
St. Thomas’ Drake Dobbs (11) jumps for a rebound while playing the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Jaxon Brenchley (5) drives to the net while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Rollie Worster (25) carries the ball while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Utes won 95-66.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
St. Thomas’ Ahjany Lee (13) catches a rebound while the Utes’ Keba Keita (13) misses at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utah Utes’ Gabe Madsen (55) drives to the hoop while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
St. Thomas’ Will Engels (23) chases a ball while playing the Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utah Utes’ Branden Carlson (35) drives to the hoop while playing St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utes head coach Craig Smith gestures on the sideline during a game against the St. Thomas Tommies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Keba Keita (13) and St. Thomas’ Ahjany Lee (13) fight for a rebound at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer watches from the sideline while his team plays the Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes’ Marco Anthony (10) dunks the ball while playing the St. Thomas Tommies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Ute Luka Tarlac (21) dives for the ball during a game against St. Thomas at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utes huddle before playing the St. Thomas Tommies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utes head coach Craig Smith gestures on the sideline during a game against the St. Thomas Tommies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The recent Florida road trip was helpful, even though the Utes won just one of three games. Smith, however, said he was glad about how the squad reacted playing on a holiday weekend in front of a subdued crowd of about 5,000 that was also missing its student section, the MUSS.

“We took control early. We had chances to blow them out, but then made some silly mistakes,” said Smith. “They had our attention because of their unorthodox play.”

The Tommies’ unusual style was their concentration of 3-point shooting. The Tommies made nine treys in a close loss to nationally ranked Creighton earlier this month and boasted one of the nation’s top shooters, Riley Miller.

Miller, however, was 0 for 3 from long range Saturday, and St. Thomas never gathered any momentum. The Tommies stayed close, however, until the Utes’ 7-foot center, Branden Carlson, made a pair of important plays late in the first half.

With the Utes ahead 34-24, Carlson blocked a shot by the Tommies’ Will Engels at the 3-point line that resulted in a shot-lock violation. Then, after a Utah timeout, Carlson caught a half-courtlong pass from guard Rollie Worster and scored on a layup to end the half.

“Rollie used to be a quarterback in high school,” Smith said. “He made a great read and fired that pass right on a line. It was a great play and a great way to go into the locker room.”

Smith also noted that most of the St. Thomas starters had played close to 15 minutes by that time, too, while the Utes substituted freely.

The second half was all Utah, and a series of 3-pointers, led by Madsen, eventually built the margin to as many as 32 points.

Lazar Stefanovic, Marco Anthony, Bostyn Holt and Keba Keita also had a few highlight reel plays that made this game memorable.

“We were really looking for someone to step forward,” said Stefanovic, who made 2 of 3 threes and finished with 12 points.

Worster was perfect from long range on two tries and also had a team-best seven assists and controlled most of the offensive sets that only had seven turnovers.

St. Thomas fell to 5-3 on the season. Engels had 16 points for the Tommies, who will be in the region again on Dec. 10 when they play another non-league game at Idaho State.

