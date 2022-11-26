Facebook Twitter
Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

Live coverage: The latest as BYU wraps up season at Stanford

The Cougars can end the regular season with three straight wins if they are victorious at Stanford

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Live coverage: The latest as BYU wraps up season at Stanford
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

FILE - BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s regular-season finale between BYU and Stanford. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Score: BYU 14, Stanford 3

First quarter

5:29

BYU has two possessions and two touchdowns — Hinckley Ropati rumbled 43 yards for a touchdown run, capping the Cougars’ second straight 75-yard scoring drive. BYU 14, Stanford 3.

BYU already haas 126 rushing yards in the game.

8:26

Stanford responded to BYU’s opening score with one of its own, going 49 yards and scoring on a 34-yard Joshua Karty field goal. BYU 7, Stanford 3.

11:48

BYU marched right down the field on its first drive, going 75 yards in seven plays and scoring on a 19-yard Jaren Hall run. BYU 7, Stanford 0.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for BYU’s game against Stanford:

Related

Next Up In BYU sports
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
BYU vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
BYU football out to even its 2022 record against Pac-12 teams Saturday at Stanford
How BYU staged an improbable comeback victory over Dayton in final game at Battle 4 Atlantis
3 keys in BYU’s win over Dayton
BYU’s Keanu Hill is ‘Griddy’-free and Big 12-ready