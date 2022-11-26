Live coverage: The latest as BYU wraps up season at Stanford

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s regular-season finale between BYU and Stanford. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Score: BYU 14, Stanford 3
First quarter
5:29
BYU has two possessions and two touchdowns — Hinckley Ropati rumbled 43 yards for a touchdown run, capping the Cougars’ second straight 75-yard scoring drive. BYU 14, Stanford 3.
Hinckley Ropati breaks a long one! @BYUfootball off to a 🔥 start! pic.twitter.com/1zlWbyN5A0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
BYU already haas 126 rushing yards in the game.
8:26
Stanford responded to BYU’s opening score with one of its own, going 49 yards and scoring on a 34-yard Joshua Karty field goal. BYU 7, Stanford 3.
11:48
BYU marched right down the field on its first drive, going 75 yards in seven plays and scoring on a 19-yard Jaren Hall run. BYU 7, Stanford 0.
LATE NIGHT FOOTBALL.@BYUfootball and Stanford is on FS2 ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/xLPVsDSbCW— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2022
Pregame prep
