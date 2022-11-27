Always in a morning rush? Try these breakfast meal prep ideas

As the old saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

One study found that 25% of Americans don’t eat breakfast because they don’t have the time to make it in the morning. After all, as you rush to get to work in the morning or to take your children to school, it doesn’t seem like there’s much room to cook and eat a meal.

Instead of making breakfast the morning of, meal prep might be a way to have convenient breakfasts on the go.

Overnight oats

This is an easy set and go breakfast. Here’s an easy way to make it: take equal amounts of raw oats and equal amounts of liquid of your choice (milk is a good option). Combine in a mason jar and put in your fridge overnight. Chop up some fruit or nuts to top off the oats if you would like and quickly assemble in the morning. Overnight oats last three to four days in the fridge.

Egg muffins

This is a great high-protein option. Take a muffin tin and put in muffin liners. Then, in a separate bowl, mix up one egg for every muffin you would like along, with whatever ingredients you want mixed in (think bacon, sausage crumbles, chopped spinach, cheese, chopped up peppers or mushrooms). Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in the fridge. Egg muffins will last up to five days.

Breakfast burritos

These burritos can be customizable as well. Take one tortilla for each burrito you want and set aside. Scramble one egg per tortilla and add mix-ins: vegetables, meats, cheeses, beans, whatever sounds good to you. Divide among your tortillas, fold them and wrap in aluminum foil after they have cooled for a couple minutes. Store in freezer for up to six months.

Breakfast sandwiches

Take an English muffin or a bagel and toast it. Fry an egg and put it inside the English muffin or bagel. You can add a slice of cheese or a couple pieces of bacon or a sausage patty as well. Assemble the sandwich, wrap in aluminum foil and freeze it. These sandwiches last up to six months in the freezer.

Muffins

Spend your Sunday afternoon baking muffins (try cranberry-orange or blueberry muffins for an added dose of fruit) and then you have breakfast for the whole week. Muffins last in an airtight container for up to a week.

Breakfast bowls

Who said that you need to have traditional breakfast foods for breakfast? Try roasting some vegetables and cooking a whole grain or a protein of your choice. Assemble and heat in the morning for a quick, nutrient-filled breakfast. These last in fridge for three to five days.

Baked oats

Baked oats are another great way to eat oats. Try mixing one part milk with one part oats in a baking dish. You can add whatever flavors you want — brown sugar, vanilla extract, nuts, dried fruit, chocolate or just try it plain. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Baked oats will last in fridge for three to five days.

Breakfast bark

Breakfast bark is a fun and easy way to eat breakfast in the mornings. Take Greek yogurt and spread it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Add blueberries or strawberries or pineapple to the Greek yogurt. You can add granola or nuts if you wish as well. Freeze until the bark firms up. Breakfast bark lasts in freezer for up to six months if stored in airtight container.

