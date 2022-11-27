Utah football gets commitment from one of the top offensive tackles in the country

Fresh off earning a berth in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday against USC, the Utah Utes football program landed a huge win on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday afternoon, offensive tackle Caleb Lomu out of Highland High in Gilbert, Arizona, rated as the 20th-best offensive tackle prospect in the country in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports, announced his commitment to the Utes via Twitter.

Listed by 247 at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Lomu holds scholarship offers from all over the country and was also strongly considering Michigan and USC, among others (he took an official visit to Michigan late last month).

Lomu becomes the 16th prospect to commit to Utah as part of its 2023 recruiting class, with the December early signing period just a few weeks away.