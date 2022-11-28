Arkansas governor says Trump’s meeting with Nick Fuentes is ‘very troubling’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday deemed former President Donald Trump’s meeting last week with white nationalist Nick Fuentes as “very troubling” in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“No, I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader that’s setting an example for the country or the party to meet with (an) avowed racist or anti-Semite,” Hutchinson, a Republican, told co-anchor Dana Bash.

“And so it’s very troubling and it shouldn’t happen and we need to avoid those kind of empowering the extremes,” the governor added. It has been speculated that Hutchinson is planning to run in the 2024 presidential election.

What happened during Trump’s meeting with Ye, Nick Fuentes?

Last week, Trump had dinner with Fuentes — who has been described as a “white supremacist” by the Justice Department and was present on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021 — and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The meeting at Mar-a-Lago took place after the former president announced his third presidential campaign.

A source familiar with the conversations that took place during the gathering told Axios that Trump seemed “impressed” with Fuentes.

The 24-year-old, who has also denied the Holocaust, “was able to rattle off statistics and recall speeches dating back to his 2016 campaign,” per the report.

Ye posted a video titled “Mar-a-lago debrief” to Twitter, where he also said that Trump took a liking to Fuentes, per Politico. In the clip, Ye said that he asked Trump to be his running mate in the presidential election and this is when Trump began “screaming” at him.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was going to lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye,” West said.

What has Trump said about meeting with Ye, Fuentes?

Meanwhile, Trump acknowledged the meeting while distancing himself from those in attendance.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” he wrote in a post to his social media site, Truth Social. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

In another statement, he said that the “dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about,” according to Politico.

The report noted that Trump hasn’t denounced statements made by Ye and Fuentes.