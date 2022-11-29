5 tech stocking stuffers to delight anyone this Christmas

Filling stockings this year just got smarter with these five gifts that will please old and young.

Gift givers (and even Santa) can often have the hardest time finding the smallest gifts — those that fit in those stockings hanging on the mantle. Here are some options that run the budget gamut and will be a great addition to the old fallback stocking stuffers of nuts, a clementine and candy cane that no one will eat.

Apple AirTags

Apple’s AirTags are trackers people can put on anything. Attach them to keys, your luggage or clip one to your dog and find them quickly any time. Use the “Find My” app or just say, “Hey Siri, find my keys” and listen for the ping.

Remember the colder, warmer game when someone would guide you to an object? Your iPhone can do just that, telling you which direction to head to find the AirTag and how far away it is. If you’re looking for an AirTag that isn’t nearby, it’ll shoot out an encrypted Bluetooth signal to millions of other iOS and Mac devices. Those devices send your AirTag’s location to the iCloud so you can find it, and it’s all anonymous.

AirTags are water resistant and work with replaceable batteries that last more than a year. If you buy straight from Apple, they will personalize them for free with any mix of initials, numbers or emojis you choose (a fun feature for teens). Single AirTags are $29 and a four-pack costs $99. Don’t forget the cute key rings and other AirTag holders offered online.

Battery packs

Battery packs for cellphones are nothing new, but the MagSafe concept of magnetically attaching a power source to the back of an iPhone has only been around a couple of years. For the iPhone 12 model or newer, you can get a charge from a slim battery pack that attaches right to an iPhone with no cables. You don’t necessarily have to stick to a $99 Apple-branded MagSafe Battery Pack, but if you plan to buy third-party, look for the label “Made for MagSafe” to make sure it meets Apple guidelines.

Rechargeable lighter

You may have had the experience of going to grab a lighter for the grill only to find it out of butane. Don’t forget the frustration of trying to light birthday candles or fireworks, but the flame won’t stay lit because of the wind. The Reidea USB-rechargeable, electric arc lighter is windproof, flameless and has a flexible neck. Charge it once and use it to light anything more than 100 times. It’s kid-safe with a hidden safety switch at the bottom that you’ll need to press before touching the ignition button. The F2 Electronic Candle Lighter has a one year warranty and costs $14.99, but Amazon often has it for less than $10.

Smart fragrance diffuser

Instead of the ubiquitous scented candle as a Christmas gift, level up with this smart fragrance option from Pura. It starts with a plug-in diffuser for $44.99 that you control with an app. Create a schedule of when you want scent to fill a room (no more forgetting to blow out a candle). You can also control the intensity, switch between two scents and use its LED ambient light to change the feel of any space.

There are so many fragrances that you can pick just the right one, or go for something from one of Pura’s partnerships with the likes of Capri Blue, Anthropologie or Disney. For the men in your life, maybe consider the “bold fusion of bracing spices and marine freshness” called “13-Confidence” from NBA superstar James Harden. Fragrances cost $10-$13 or are available in sets along with the diffuser.

Battery-powered heated socks

And finally, nothing goes along with winter more than cold feet. We all know that person whose toes are always freezing. Imagine gifting them these rechargeable battery-powered heated socks from Day Wolf that can keep feet nice and toasty for hours. These $79 socks heat up within 30 seconds and have three temperature settings. The small battery pack sits on the outside calf area and Day Wolf recommends washing these socks by hand. The company has a variety of heated products worth checking out on Amazon.

The best gifts can often come in the smallest boxes or stockings. And sometimes, like these, they even include awesome technology. Happy shopping.