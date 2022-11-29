The ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel will feature a cast of original characters, Jennifer Grey tells fans

New details are emerging about the highly anticipated “Dirty Dancing” sequel — which was promised to fans by Lionsgate back in 2020. Jennifer Grey assured Extra that Baby won’t be the only original character returning for the sequel.

The 1987 film’s original leading lady, Grey, will once again star in the movie as Frances Houseman, and she will also take on the role of executive producer.

“Baby’s quite a few years older,” Grey told Extra. “You will see other characters that are from the original.”

Grey will not be able to recreate the iconic lift with her beloved co-star Patrick Swayze, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 at age 57. However, Variety reported that filmmakers are involved in conversations with the Swayze estate about incorporating the late actor in some way.

The “Dirty Dancing” actress did not specify which stars will reprise their roles for the sequel, but according to Extra, Grey hinted that the sequel will take place at a fictional resort similar to Kellerman’s in the original movie. She also described the sequel as “tricky and exciting.”

According to Vogue, Jonathan Levine will direct the sequel. The “Long Shot” and “50/50” director co-wrote the script with Elizabeth Chomko.

“While the original ‘Dirty Dancing’ has always been one of my favorite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel,” said Levine, per Vogue. “Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills, New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to ’90s hip-hop. I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love.”

Further details on the sequel are scarce, but the movie is set to begin filming next year and hit theaters in 2024, reports CNN.