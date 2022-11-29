Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

BYU blows out Westminster for Mark Pope’s 150th career win

By Tom Ripplinger
SHARE BYU blows out Westminster for Mark Pope’s 150th career win
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out to players

BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out to players during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU picked up its largest margin of victory this season Tuesday night in Salt Lake City, defeating Westminster 100-70 at Vivint Arena. 

“(It’s) super fun to come and play in this gym,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “For the guys to … put together a pretty solid performance, I’m super pleased.”

The Cougars put together one of their best performances of the season, forcing Westminster to leave Tuesday’s contest the same way it entered: winless.  

BYU all but secured a victory in the first half, nearly topping the Griffins’ final score with 63 points in the initial period.

BYU was coming off another dramatic victory, this time in an overtime win over Dayton that gave the Cougars their only win at the Battle 4 Atlantis. A key stat in that game was BYU’s 11 turnovers, giving the Cougars their fewest turnovers on the season and the school’s second consecutive contest with a positive turnover margin.  

BYU bested that stat with just 10 turnovers Tuesday and again had a positive turnover margin with a season-high 22 assists against the Griffins. 

Pope, however, feels his team has room to improve at taking care of the ball. “I still feel like we were a little bit careless at times,” he said. “I was really proud of our guys’ approach for most of the night in terms of them being committed to still making plays for each other. They all had a lot of success. … I was really proud of that and I think it speaks well for our guys.”

Spencer Johnson was again held out of BYU’s lineup Tuesday due to a knee injury, giving Noah Waterman the nod in the Cougars’ starting lineup for the second consecutive contest. Waterman made the most of it, shooting a perfect 3 for 3 from deep and scoring 13 points to make up for a zero point outing in his first start as a Cougar against Dayton last week. 

“Hopefully Spence gets back pretty soon,” Waterman said. “My role has changed a little bit more … trying to fit in the starting lineup and I think I’m doing pretty well. Right now, I just feel comfortable. They’re giving me a lot of confidence.”

The Detroit Mercy transfer helped BYU jump out to an early lead, scoring 10 points in the first 4:08. 

But Waterman was not the only Cougar to have an impressive shooting night.  

Jaxson Robinson scored five 3s, putting his 3-point percentage at 54% over the last four games after starting the year 4 of 23 from deep. 

“The rim was feeling pretty big for … me and Jax,” Waterman said. “Jax shot really good. … I’m (going to) blame it on the NBA arena. I think the rims are a little different; we get all the rolls here. It was great.”

BYU finished the evening 19 of 37 from beyond the arc with seven different players making a 3-pointer. Westminster’s 3-point shooting paled in comparison, as the Griffins scored just three. 

“Our guys have no lack of confidence for shooting the ball,” Pope said. “If we let them, they would shoot it as soon as they cross half court. These guys believe they make shots, they really do. And we believe in that also.”

The win gives BYU its second victory outside the Marriott Center, moving the team to 2-3 away from Provo. The Cougars remain unbeaten at Vivint Arena in the Mark Pope era, going 4-0 since he became the head coach in 2019. The victory also marked Pope’s 150th win as a head coach. 

BYU moves to 5-0 all time against Westminster — the two schools having faced off five times over the last six years. All five contests have been double-digit victories for the Cougars. 

Westminster will play its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup of the year Friday evening against Metropolitan State University of Denver.

BYU will again play at Vivint Arena Saturday afternoon against South Dakota with the game being broadcast live on BYUtv. 

1129bkccougars.spt_sh_01.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_16.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) dunks during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_02.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives to the hoop past Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_17.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) pulls in a rebound over Westminster Griffins guard Donaval Avila (10) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_09.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) is fouled by Westminster Griffins forward Gabriel Oliviera (32), left, during the agame at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_20.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) plays defense against Westminster Griffins guard Donaval Avila (10) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_21.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) and teammates come off the court after their win over the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_18.JPG

Westminster Griffins forward Drake Middleton (12) goes to the hoop against BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_19.JPG

Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) goes to the hoop ahead of BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_04.JPG

Westminster Griffins shooting guard Joe Heath (25) dives to recover a loose ball ahead of BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_15.JPG

Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) shoots over BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_03.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) goes to the hoop ahead of Westminster Griffins forward Drake Middleton (12) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_12.JPG

BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out to players during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_13.JPG

Westminster Griffins head coach Norm Parrish calls out to players during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_14.JPG

Westminster Griffins point guard Pierce Sterling (24) drives around BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_07.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) drives against Westminster Griffins guard Taylor Miller (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_11.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) passes during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_10.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) drives against Westminster Griffins forward/center Trey Farrer (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_06.JPG

BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots during the game against the Westminster Griffins at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_05.JPG

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes to the hoop against Westminster Griffins forward Drake Middleton (12) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_08.JPG

Westminster Griffins forward Gabriel Oliviera (32) fouls BYU Cougars guard Tanner Toolson (13) at the hoop during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 21
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_01.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_16.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_02.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_17.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_09.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_20.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_21.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_18.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_19.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_04.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_15.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_03.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_12.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_13.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_14.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_07.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_11.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_10.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_06.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_05.JPG
1129bkccougars.spt_sh_08.JPG

Next Up In BYU sports
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
3 keys to BYU’s win over Westminster
Will Zach Wilson ever get his job back?
Why changes are necessary for BYU football
Stanford Athletics says it ‘deeply regrets’ offense caused by band’s halftime show
Why Gideon George has been — and will be — so valuable for BYU this season