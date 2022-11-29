MyGOPChairman? Mike Lindell to challenge Ronna McDaniel

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter who is omnipresent in advertising on conservative media, has a new ambition. Call it MyGOPchairman.

Lindell announced Monday that he will challenge Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee since 2017, telling Steve Bannon on his “War Room” podcast that he is “100%, all in.”

“One of the big donors said to me, ‘Mike, everyone wants you to be head of the RNC; they just don’t know it yet,’” Lindell said in a clip widely shared on social media, though often with derision.

Mike Lindell: "I am 100% running for the RNC Chairman against Ronna McDaniel."



The Republican Party continues its descent into absurdity. pic.twitter.com/xh8Vofo6xX — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 28, 2022

Lindell, who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, told Axios that he had not consulted with the former president on the decision. Lindell remains banned on Twitter, both for spreading misinformation and for what the social media platform said was an attempt at ban evasion. In September, his cellphone was seized by the federal agents while he was in a drive-through line at a Hardee’s in Minnesota. Lindell said the warrant involved an investigation into alleged tampering with voting machines in Mesa County, Colorado.

There’s been speculation that McDaniel may be vulnerable to a challenge at the RNC’s winter meeting, given the GOP’s surprisingly lackluster showing in the November midterms. The Hill has reported that retiring Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York is considering taking her on.

In a letter to RNC members posted on Twitter, Zeldin wrote, “It is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican-held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down ballot races across the country.”

But a majority of voting members have already pledged to support McDaniel again. The Hill said that 101 members signed an open letter endorsing her.

“To win the chairmanship, a candidate must receive a majority of support from the committee’s 168 members,” according to Politico.

It appears unlikely that Lindell could win, but then again, people said that about Trump in 2016. Meanwhile, there’s no secret about who Lindell is supporting in 2024. The promo code on the MyPillow website for products ranging from slippers to dog beds to Bible story throw blankets is VOTETRUMP.