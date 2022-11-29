Utah No. 11, USC No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The stage is set.

It’s No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah on Friday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 crown.

After being ranked in the top four, the path for the Trojans is clear — win against Utah and USC will make its College Football Playoff debut. A loss would likely put the Trojans outside of the top four and clear the way for Ohio State to make the playoffs.

The stakes are huge for the Utes as well. Win against USC and Utah will make its second consecutive Rose Bowl visit.

A Pac-12 championship loss for the Utes could mean that the Rose Bowl takes Washington, who is ranked right behind the Utes at No. 12. A loss to the Trojans likely would drop the Utes below the Huskies in the rankings on Selection Sunday.

According to the Rose Bowl website, “should a team from the Big Ten or Pac-12 be selected to play in the College Football Playoff, the Tournament of Roses will traditionally select the next-highest CFP-ranked team from that conference.”

The top six teams in this week’s CFP rankings are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama.

Undefeated Georgia, Michigan and TCU are likely in the playoff no matter what happens in their conference championship games.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 29)

1. Georgia 12-0

2. Michigan 12-0

3. TCU 12-0

4. USC 11-1

5. Ohio State 11-1

6. Alabama 10-2

7. Tennessee 10-2

8. Penn State 10-2

9. Clemson 10-2

10. Kansas State 9-3

11. Utah 9-3

12. Washington 10-2

13. Florida State 9-3

14. LSU 9-3

15. Oregon State 9-3

16. Oregon 9-3

17. UCLA 9-3

18. Tulane 10-2

19. South Carolina 8-4

20. Texas 8-4

21. Notre Dame 8-4

22. UCF 9-3

23. North Carolina 9-3

24. Mississippi State 8-4

25. NC State 8-4

