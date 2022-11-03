How successful has Utah State been against New Mexico?

On Saturday, coming off a bye, Utah State football hosts the New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan.
The Aggies and Lobos have met sparingly over the years in a series that dates back to 1951.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Lobos in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and New Mexico
Historically, the series between the Aggies and Lobos has been highly competitive. Utah State holds a slight 15-13 edge over New Mexico all-time.
- From 1951 through 1966, Utah State and New Mexico met almost every season, the lone exception coming in 1965. After that, there was a 31-year hiatus in the series, before it resumed, haphazardly in 1997.
- Since Utah State joined the Mountain West in 2013, the Aggies have had the Lobo number, making the series more competitive in totality. Utah State and New Mexico have meet every year since 2013, and the Aggies have recorded seven wins to just two losses.
- Utah State currently boasts a five-game winning streak over New Mexico, dating back to 2017. During that time, the Aggies have outscored the Lobos by a combined 108 points.
- Utah State’s lone victory during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season came against New Mexico.