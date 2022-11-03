How successful has Utah State been against New Mexico?

On Saturday, coming off a bye, Utah State football hosts the New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan.

The Aggies and Lobos have met sparingly over the years in a series that dates back to 1951.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Lobos in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and New Mexico

Historically, the series between the Aggies and Lobos has been highly competitive. Utah State holds a slight 15-13 edge over New Mexico all-time.

