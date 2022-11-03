How competitive has the BYU-Boise State football series been over the past decade?
The Cougars and Broncos will meet for the last time for the foreseeable future when they face each other in Boise this Saturday
BYU’s entrance into the Big 12 Conference is bringing an end to a budding rivalry between the Cougars and Boise State.
After the two teams have played every year since 2012, they will meet for the last time — for the foreseeable future at least — when BYU visits Boise this Saturday to take on the Broncos.
Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Broncos in previous matchups.
All-time history between BYU and Boise State football
Boise State leads the overall series 8-4.
- The Broncos won a pair of games over the Cougars in the mid-2000s.
- Since 2012, Boise State and BYU have alternated hosting the rivalry matchup — the Broncos own a 4-1 record in games played in Boise, while BYU holds a 3-2 edge for games played in Provo.
- Boise State holds a 3-1 advantage in one-score games — that’s included two one-point games in Boise — while BYU has a slight edge in points per game in the rivalry’s past decade (25.4 to 24.7).
- The Cougars earned their first win in Boise in 2020, rolling to a 51-17 victory over the Broncos in a matchup of two ranked teams that was highlighted by an offensive showcase from Zach Wilson (360 passing yards, three touchdowns) and Tyler Allgeier (123 rushing yards, two touchdowns).
- BYU had a chance to even the series over the past 10 meetings last year, but Boise State knocked off the then-No. 10 ranked Cougars 26-17 as the Broncos forced four turnovers and scored 23 straight points at one point, handing BYU its first loss of the season.