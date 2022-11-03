How competitive has the BYU-Boise State football series been over the past decade?

BYU’s entrance into the Big 12 Conference is bringing an end to a budding rivalry between the Cougars and Boise State.

After the two teams have played every year since 2012, they will meet for the last time — for the foreseeable future at least — when BYU visits Boise this Saturday to take on the Broncos.

Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Broncos in previous matchups.

All-time history between BYU and Boise State football

Boise State leads the overall series 8-4.

