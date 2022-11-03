Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas — new movies coming this November

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — new Hallmark Christmas movies are coming out. These feel-good romance movies never fail to get you in the holiday spirit. This November, Hallmark will release 16 new movies, with new movies premiering on the network every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Here are the films that are coming this year.

‘A Magical Christmas Village’

During the holiday season, Summer’s mother, Vivian, moves in with her and her daughter, Chloe. Vivian causes quite a stir in Summer’s home — especially with her antique miniature holiday village that resembles the town. Chloe figures out that as she moves characters around the miniature village, real events mimic her set-ups. Now, Summer might have a chance to open her heart to love again.

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’

Keri, a local shop owner, fills in as the costume designer for a Christmas movie being filmed in her small town. As she works on the set, Keri finds herself falling for the film’s leading man.

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. MDT

‘All Saints Christmas’

Popular R&B singer Lisette is about to travel home for Christmas when the media mistakes a photo of her with her producer ex-boyfriend as an engagement announcement. Now, her family insists he travel home with her to New Orleans for the holidays.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m. MST.

‘In Merry Measure’

Darcy, a famous pop star, decides to travel home for Christmas so she can spend it with her sister and niece. She takes up a position mentoring the local high school’s choir and finds her self at odds with Adam, a new rival.

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Royal Nanny’

Claire, an MI5 agent, received a special assignment this Christmas — to go undercover as a royal nanny. In order to keep the children and family safe during the holidays, Claire must overcome several challenges — the biggest is keeping her distance from the charming prince.

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’

Every year during the holidays, loyal customers and staff rely on the popular Chinese restaurant, Golden Dragon, to be open for Christmas dinner. When Rick and Romy’s parents tell them they plan to close the decades-long successful restaurant, the siblings must think deeply about what their futures hold.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’

Years ago, Shelby told her daughter a made-up story about a Christmas prince. Now, Shelby’s daughter is convinced her mom’s grumpy boss is the Christmas prince her mom told her about — prompting Shelby to almost quit her job.

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’

Three brothers rediscover the importance of Christmas when they are tasked with caring for a baby over the holidays. As they work together, they rebuild their relationships with each other as well as their romantic relationships.

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. MST.

‘When I Think of Christmas’

Sara is back home for Christmas this year to help her mother move. To her surprise, Sara’s ex-boyfriend, Josh, is also home. They had once had serious plans together before Sara broke things off to pursue a career in law. They reconnect as Sara rediscovers her love of music and together they plan a Christmas concert.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. MST.

‘My Southern Family Christmas’

This Christmas, Campbell gets to know her biological father for the first time — under the guise of a reporter. As she spends time with him and his family, she must choose if she wants to reveal her true identity to her father to let it remain a secret.

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m. MST.

‘#Xmas’

Jen enters a contest posing as a family influencer with the help of her best friend, Max and her baby nephew. Once Jen is selected as a finalist in the contest, she must decide if she wants to reveal the truth about her made-up family.

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 25, 4 p.m. MST.

‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’

Prince Edmond travels home right before Christmas with the expectation to be named successor to the throne. He gifts his mother, the queen, with a corgi named “Mistletoe,” who turns out to be quite a mischievous puppy. In order to get mistletoe under control, Edmond gets help from Cecily, an American dog expert. As the pair begins to fall for each other as they work together to train mistletoe.

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Tale of Two Christmases’

Emma is going to celebrate two Christmases this year, one in the city with her new crush and the other back home with a longtime friend who might have feelings for her. This Christmas, Emma must decide what will make her the happiest.

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 26, 4 p.m. MST.

‘Haul Out the Holly’

When Emily gets home for Christmas, her parents inform her they will be going on a trip of their own this year. With Emily home alone for the holidays, the neighborhood HOA encourages Emily to participate in all their Christmas celebrations.

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’

Annie is taking over her late grandmother’s cookie company, and getting the struggling business back on track is a lot of work. After the secret cookie recipe is stolen, Annie must find the culprit and re-write the recipe. Sam, a local bakery owner, helps Annie recreate the recipe and find love this Christmas.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 27, 4 p.m. MST.

‘A Holiday Spectacular’

Maggie is a 1950s Philadelphia heiress who dreams of performing in the “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music hall in New York City. This Christmas, she sneaks away from her wedding plans to fulfill her holiday dream.

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m. MST.