Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 
High School Volleyball Sports High School Sports

High school volleyball: 6A quarterfinal recap, Syracuse upsets Herriman, Lone Peak dominates Bingham

By Carson Hilton
SHARE High school volleyball: 6A quarterfinal recap, Syracuse upsets Herriman, Lone Peak dominates Bingham
merlin_2948199.jpg

Mountain Ridge Sentinels’ Rylee Parkinson hits the ball while Pleasant Grove Vikings’ Sophie Eubank defends in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Syracuse and Lone Peak will get a rematch of last year’s semifinals after each team won their 6A quarterfinal matches on Thursday.

Lone Peak had a dominant performance against the Bingham Miners in Thursday’s quarterfinal match, winning in three sets, 25-17, 25-11 and 25-15.

The Knights made sure to execute on all the little things like passing, setting and serving. Lone Peak libero Trinidy Tien shined with aggressive digs and direct passes to keep the ball in play.

Meanwhile, the offensive pressure from Lone Peak was equally as impressive. The Knights came in, took care of business and punched its ticket to the semifinals.

“I think we won the serve and pass game for sure. I think we have so many offensive weapons. Nobody was off today, but if someone was off there would be people to pick up the slack,” said Lone Peak coach Paula Jardine.

“We have a phenomenal setter and amazing libero, and everyone came to play today. We’re excited about Saturday. We are excited to see who we play against and hopefully get two more wins.”

Simultaneously, Syracuse shocked second-seed Herriman 3-1 and advanced to the 6A semifinals. But early on, it didn’t look that way.

Herriman started Thursday’s game swinging and built an 18-11 lead before Syracuse took a timeout.

Syracuse head coach Corrie Vigil made some adjustments which proved to be immensely influential as the Titans took the first set away from Herriman 25-20.

“We were able to make adjustments and execute when we needed to. It wasn’t perfect but they were able to do that and then serve aggressively to keep them out of their system,” Vigil said.

merlin_2948203.jpg

Pleasant Grove Vikings Avrie Valgardson reacts to missing a hit while playing the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 38
merlin_2948215.jpg

Pleasant Grove Vikings’ head coach celebrates after her team scored a point against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 38
merlin_2948213.jpg

Mountain Ridge Sentinels’ Rylee Lesh serves the ball to the Pleasant Grove Vikings in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 38
merlin_2948205.jpg

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels celebrate after beating the Pleasant Grove Vikings in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 38
merlin_2948197.jpg

Pleasant Grove Vikings’ Avrie Valgardson hits the ball while playing the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 38
merlin_2948201.jpg

Pleasant Grove Vikings’ Adri Rosenthal hits the ball while playing the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 38
merlin_2948207.jpg

Pleasant Grove Vikings’ Margarita Jennings sets the ball while playing the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 38
merlin_2948209.jpg

Mountain Ridge Sentinels fans cheer during a timeout as their team plays the Pleasant Grove Vikings in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 38
merlin_2948211.jpg

Mountain Ridge Sentinels’ head coach Bryan Nicholson puts his hand up for a high-five as his team plays the Pleasant Grove Vikings in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 38
merlin_2948217.jpg

The Skyridge Falcons’ Emma Grant hits the ball while playing the Weber Warriors in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 38
merlin_2948219.jpg

The Skyridge Falcons’ Emma Grant hits the ball while playing the Weber Warriors in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 38
merlin_2948221.jpg

The Skyridge Falcons’ Kate Ohlsen hits the ball while playing the Weber Warriors in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 38
merlin_2948223.jpg

The Skyridge Falcons’ Mary Nahinu hits the ball while playing the Weber Warriors in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 38
merlin_2948225.jpg

The Skyridge Falcons’ Halle Atkinson hits the ball past Weber Warriors player Jackie Craven in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 38
merlin_2948227.jpg

The Weber Warriors’ Eden Jensen hits the ball while playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 38
merlin_2948231.jpg

Skyridge Falcons head coach Silver Fonua speaks to a player while playing the Weber Warriors in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 38
merlin_2948229.jpg

The Weber Warriors’ Kate Ohlsen hits the ball while playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A girls volleyball state quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 38
merlin_2948257.jpg

Herriman Mustangs head coach Austin Linford stands on the sideline while his team plays the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 38
merlin_2948259.jpg

Syracuse Titans head coach Corrie Vigil talks to her team while they play the Herriman Mustangs in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 38
merlin_2948261.jpg

Syracuse Titans’ Tehana Mo’o hits the ball while playing the Herriman Mustangs in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 38
merlin_2948263.jpg

Herriman Mustangs’ Mckinley Boehm hits the ball past the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
21 of 38
merlin_2948265.jpg

The Syracuse Titans celebrate after beating the Herriman Mustangs in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
22 of 38
merlin_2948267.jpg

Herriman Mustangs’ Maddylynn Shumway, center, reacts to losing to the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
23 of 38
merlin_2948269.jpg

Herriman Mustangs’ Nana Asiata hits the ball while playing the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
24 of 38
merlin_2948273.jpg

A fan throws the ball back while the Syracuse Titans play the Herriman Mustangs in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
25 of 38
merlin_2948271.jpg

Herriman Mustangs’ Nana Asiata hits the ball while playing the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
26 of 38
merlin_2948275.jpg

The Herriman Mustangs dive for the ball while playing the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
27 of 38
merlin_2948277.jpg

Syracuse Titans’ Tehana Mo’o hits the ball while playing the Herriman Mustangs in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
28 of 38
merlin_2948279.jpg

Herriman Mustangs’ Mckinley Boehm hits the ball while playing the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
29 of 38
merlin_2948281.jpg

Herriman Mustangs’ Maddisen Huntsman hits the ball while playing the Syracuse Titans in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
30 of 38
merlin_2948283.jpg

Syracuse Titans’ Kambree Rodriguez hits the ball while playing the Herriman Mustangs in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
31 of 38
merlin_2948285.jpg

Bingham Miners’ Kelsey Ross serves the ball to the Lone Peak Knights in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
32 of 38
merlin_2948287.jpg

Lone Peak Knights’ Trinidy Tien hits the ball while playing the Bingham Miners in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
33 of 38
merlin_2948289.jpg

Bingham Miners’ Madison Evans serves the ball to the Lone Peak Knights in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
34 of 38
merlin_2948291.jpg

Lone Peak Knights’ Kalia Kohler hits the ball while playing the Bingham Miners in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
35 of 38
merlin_2948293.jpg

Lone Peak Knights’ Zoey Burgess hits the ball while playing the Bingham Miners in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
36 of 38
merlin_2948295.jpg

Bingham Miners’ Lily Breinholt hits the ball while playing the Lone Peak Knights in the 6A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
37 of 38
merlin_2948297.jpg

Lily Breinholt

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
38 of 38
merlin_2948203.jpg
merlin_2948215.jpg
merlin_2948213.jpg
merlin_2948205.jpg
merlin_2948197.jpg
merlin_2948201.jpg
merlin_2948207.jpg
merlin_2948209.jpg
merlin_2948211.jpg
merlin_2948217.jpg
merlin_2948219.jpg
merlin_2948221.jpg
merlin_2948223.jpg
merlin_2948225.jpg
merlin_2948227.jpg
merlin_2948231.jpg
merlin_2948229.jpg
merlin_2948257.jpg
merlin_2948259.jpg
merlin_2948261.jpg
merlin_2948263.jpg
merlin_2948265.jpg
merlin_2948267.jpg
merlin_2948269.jpg
merlin_2948273.jpg
merlin_2948271.jpg
merlin_2948275.jpg
merlin_2948277.jpg
merlin_2948279.jpg
merlin_2948281.jpg
merlin_2948283.jpg
merlin_2948285.jpg
merlin_2948287.jpg
merlin_2948289.jpg
merlin_2948291.jpg
merlin_2948293.jpg
merlin_2948295.jpg
merlin_2948297.jpg

When asked about her team’s blocking, Vigil said, “They blocked well and that’s why I mentioned our adjustments. We adjusted a little bit on our alignment and our blocking timing for them, and once we did that then we played better and were more consistent.”

Thanks to the momentum and adjustments Syracuse had all it needed to win the second set 25-17.

Herriman didn’t want to go down without a fight and this time held onto its lead, winning the third set 25-21.

The Titans knew they played a little sloppy in that third set and quickly cleaned things up. They took complete control of the fourth set, led the whole way to a 25-15 victory.

Syracuse earned its chance to get its revenge against Lone Peak in the semifinal match this Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, Mountain Ridge held its own against a rallying Pleasant Grove team.

Each set was very close as both teams fought for the advantage. However, Mountain Ridge held on and took the win 3-1.

At one moment it seemed Pleasant Grove would gain a 2-1 set advantage after leading 24-22. But Mountain Ridge had other plans and scored four straight points to win the third set.

The Sentinels took the fourth set 25-22 and advanced.

Lastly, 12-seed Weber was fresh off a 3-0 upset over fifth-seeded Davis and was hungry for another win.

However, Skyridge made sure the Cinderella story ended by defeating Weber 3-1.

It remained neck and neck throughout the game, but the Falcons edged out Weber when it mattered.

Skyridge will face off against top-seeded Mountain Ridge in the 6A semifinals. 

Next Up In Sports
Do Cougars have anything left in the tank for heavily favored Boise State?
‘We’re going to turn it around’: Why more ‘explosive’ run plays are priority for Utes
‘He can really do damage’: What Kyle Whittingham has to say about Arizona’s dual-threat QB
Why Saturday’s showdown at Boise State ‘is a must-win game’ for beleaguered Cougars
Will they play or will they sit? Status of Ute playmakers in question
Coaches and fans matter, but turning season around will be up to BYU’s players