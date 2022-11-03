High school volleyball: 6A quarterfinal recap, Syracuse upsets Herriman, Lone Peak dominates Bingham

Syracuse and Lone Peak will get a rematch of last year’s semifinals after each team won their 6A quarterfinal matches on Thursday.

Lone Peak had a dominant performance against the Bingham Miners in Thursday’s quarterfinal match, winning in three sets, 25-17, 25-11 and 25-15.

The Knights made sure to execute on all the little things like passing, setting and serving. Lone Peak libero Trinidy Tien shined with aggressive digs and direct passes to keep the ball in play.

Meanwhile, the offensive pressure from Lone Peak was equally as impressive. The Knights came in, took care of business and punched its ticket to the semifinals.

“I think we won the serve and pass game for sure. I think we have so many offensive weapons. Nobody was off today, but if someone was off there would be people to pick up the slack,” said Lone Peak coach Paula Jardine.

“We have a phenomenal setter and amazing libero, and everyone came to play today. We’re excited about Saturday. We are excited to see who we play against and hopefully get two more wins.”

Simultaneously, Syracuse shocked second-seed Herriman 3-1 and advanced to the 6A semifinals. But early on, it didn’t look that way.

Herriman started Thursday’s game swinging and built an 18-11 lead before Syracuse took a timeout.

Syracuse head coach Corrie Vigil made some adjustments which proved to be immensely influential as the Titans took the first set away from Herriman 25-20.

“We were able to make adjustments and execute when we needed to. It wasn’t perfect but they were able to do that and then serve aggressively to keep them out of their system,” Vigil said.

1 of 38 2 of 38 3 of 38 4 of 38 5 of 38 6 of 38 7 of 38 8 of 38 9 of 38 10 of 38 11 of 38 12 of 38 13 of 38 14 of 38 15 of 38 16 of 38 17 of 38 18 of 38 19 of 38 20 of 38 21 of 38 22 of 38 23 of 38 24 of 38 25 of 38 26 of 38 27 of 38 28 of 38 29 of 38 30 of 38 31 of 38 32 of 38 33 of 38 34 of 38 35 of 38 36 of 38 37 of 38 38 of 38

When asked about her team’s blocking, Vigil said, “They blocked well and that’s why I mentioned our adjustments. We adjusted a little bit on our alignment and our blocking timing for them, and once we did that then we played better and were more consistent.”

Thanks to the momentum and adjustments Syracuse had all it needed to win the second set 25-17.

Herriman didn’t want to go down without a fight and this time held onto its lead, winning the third set 25-21.

The Titans knew they played a little sloppy in that third set and quickly cleaned things up. They took complete control of the fourth set, led the whole way to a 25-15 victory.

Syracuse earned its chance to get its revenge against Lone Peak in the semifinal match this Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, Mountain Ridge held its own against a rallying Pleasant Grove team.

Each set was very close as both teams fought for the advantage. However, Mountain Ridge held on and took the win 3-1.

At one moment it seemed Pleasant Grove would gain a 2-1 set advantage after leading 24-22. But Mountain Ridge had other plans and scored four straight points to win the third set.

The Sentinels took the fourth set 25-22 and advanced.

Lastly, 12-seed Weber was fresh off a 3-0 upset over fifth-seeded Davis and was hungry for another win.

However, Skyridge made sure the Cinderella story ended by defeating Weber 3-1.

It remained neck and neck throughout the game, but the Falcons edged out Weber when it mattered.

Skyridge will face off against top-seeded Mountain Ridge in the 6A semifinals.

