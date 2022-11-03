How a Trump-nominated judge ruled on Arizona’s amateur poll watchers

A group of amateur ballot drop box watchers in Arizona have to move back and not openly carry firearms, a judge said.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi wrote in a temporary restraining order filed Tuesday that members of the group Clean Elections USA cannot be within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or building where a drop box is located, cannot talk to someone dropping off a ballot within 75 unless spoken to first, cannot photograph or record someone dropping off a ballot within 75 feet and cannot openly carry firearms or visibly wear body armor within 250 feet of a ballot drop box.

Liburdi, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2019, said it was important to balance amateur poll watchers’ rights and voters’ ability to vote without intimidation.

“It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” he said, according to CBS News.

Members Clean Elections USA and other groups believe they are protecting ballot boxes from so-called “mules” who drop off fraudulent ballots. A film about the conspiracy theory has been debunked.

Liburdi’s restraining order states Clean Elections USA has to post a message stating its not illegal for people to drop off ballots of family and household members or people they are caregiver of on its website and account on Truth Social, Trump’s social network. The group also has to post the Arizona statute that includes rules around ballot drop boxes.

