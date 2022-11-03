The world’s best cheese now revealed

It might be cheesy to say, but cheese is very gouda.

Cheese puns aside, the culmination of the 2022 World Cheese Awards left one cheese on top: Gruyère. Spruce Eats has called Gruyère “an ideal cheese to use when the recipe’s end result needs to be nice and creamy.” This creamy, nutty cheese is typically cured for six months or longer and is made from cow’s milk.

According to CNN, the cheese that won this honor was selected by a panel of 250 judges from across the world at a competition that took place Wednesday in the United Kingdom.

“Judges described the Le Gruyère AOP surchoix, entered by Swiss cheese maker Vorderfultigen and affineur (refiner) Gourmino, as a ‘really refined, hand-crafted cheese’ that melts on the tongue and has notes of herbs, fruits and leather,” CNN reported. “A cheese with a lot of taste and bouquet.”

The cheese that won second place was a blue cheese.

Fox 5 News reported that the cheeses were scored based on aroma, body, texture, flavor and mouthfeel.

What should I eat with cheese?

If all this talk of cheese has made you crave some cheese, here are some combinations of cheese plates to try.

