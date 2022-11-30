Looking to give back this holiday season? Here’s where you can donate

With the holidays upon us, ’tis the season for good food, friends, family and gift-giving. It’s also the season for giving back. Whether you want to donate your time, money or talents, now’s the perfect time to do so.

If you’re looking for causes to donate to this year, we’ve got a few suggestions. And remember — while giving during the holiday season is great, a lot of these causes could use some charity year-round, if you can.

Children

One Simple Wish’s goal is pretty simple: to help make children’s dreams come true. Agencies join One Simple Wish’s Community Network and submit a wish on behalf of a child. From there, it’s up to you to make their wish come true. Wishes can range from essentials to items that are just for fun.

Refugees and immigrants

Founded by Albert Einstein in 1993, the International Rescue Committee provides assistance to those in the midst of humanitarian crises. The International Rescue Committee provides health care, education and much more. You can donate monthly, start a fundraising campaign and more.

Education

Schools on Wheels provides free tutoring to children living in shelters, cars, foster homes, motels or who are on the streets of Southern California. Its trained volunteers not only provide tutoring, but can help provide school supplies and help with entering schools. Every donation you make will be matched.

Anti-human trafficking

Shared Hope is actively working to prevent human trafficking. Its mission is to “prevent conditions that foster sex trafficking, restore victims of sex slavery, and bring justice to vulnerable women and children.” The group does this through three steps: prevent, restore and bring justice. You can donate here.

Homelessness

The National Health Care for the Homeless Council works to provide health care and housing for homeless people. Not only does the council advocate for the homeless, but it also provides training to its staff and community members to “provide high-quality, equitable care to those experiencing homelessness.” You can donate here.

Environment

The Clean Air Task Force calls itself “a non-traditional, fact-based, environmental organization.” Its mission is to reduce climate change “by applying an overwhelming amount of force to some of the biggest levers to reduce carbon and other climate-warming emissions.” You can donate here.

Domestic abuse survivors

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence supports and advocates for victims of domestic violence, and holds abusers accountable. But the coalition also works to change conditions that contribute to domestic violence, such as “patriarchy, privilege, racism, sexism, and classism.” You can donate here.

