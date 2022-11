High school volleyball: Deseret News 2022 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8

6A player of the year

Zoey Burgess, Lone Peak, MB, Jr.

Led Lone Peak to 6A state title with 323 kills, 31 aces, 68 total blocks and a .382 hitting percentage.

Untitled Deseret News All-State Volleyball archives

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

6A first team

Ireland McNees, Mountain Ridge, OH, Sr. — 432 kills, 50 aces, 250 digs

Nana Asiata, Herriman, OH, Sr. — .399 hitting, 344 kills, 202 digs, 331 receptions

Kalia Kohler, Lone Peak, S, Sr. — 104 kills, .389 hitting, 58 service aces, 273 digs, 925 assists

Elina Mortensen, Corner Canyon, OH, Jr. — 584 kills, .308 hitting, 62 aces, 301 digs

Kambree Rodriguez, Syracuse, L, Sr. — Broke state career digs record at 6A tournament (1,556)

Levani Key-Powell, Bingham, OH, Jr. — 376 kills, 35 aces, 240 digs

Madi Standifird, Skyridge, OH, Sr. — 357 kills, 347 digs, 72 aces

1 of 7 2 of 7 3 of 7 4 of 7 5 of 7 6 of 7 7 of 7

6A second team

Trinidy Tien, Lone Peak, L, Jr.

Aubrey Nielson, Davis, OH, Sr.

Greta Brown, Lone Peak, OH, Jr.

Sadie White, Mountain Ridge, S, So.

Emma Grant, Skyridge, OH, Sr.

Kiera Cook, Mountain Ridge, MB, Sr.

Rylee Parkinson, Mountain Ridge, OH, Sr.

6A third team

Mya Laufiso, Copper Hills, L, Sr.

Loryn Helgesen, Davis, MB, Jr.

McKinley Boehm, Herriman, MH/RS, Jr.

Lacie Valgardson, Pleasant Grove, OH, Sr.

Tehana Mo’o, Syracuse, OPP/OH, Sr.

Devyn Nifo, Lone Peak, DS, Jr.

Mary Nahinu, Skyridge, L, So.

6A honorable mentions

Havi Montano, Weber, OH, Jr.

Sophie Wendt, Farmington, S/OH, Sr.

McKenna Steiner, Clearfield, OH/MB, Sr.

Jessica Truong, Bingham, L, So.

Mia Smith, Corner Canyon, M, Sr.

Paige Ballif, Bingham, MB/OH, So.

Aimee Larsen, Davis, S, Sr.

Elle McCandless, Skyridge, MB, Sr.

Bella Berensen, Weber, MB, Sr.

Emma Hardman, American Fork, OH, Jr.

Brinlee Bush, Davis, OH, Sr.