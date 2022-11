High school volleyball: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Volleyball

Jordyn Harvey, Bountiful, OH, Sr.

The Stanford commit had a dominant season with 480 kills (4.9 per set), 270 digs, 46 aces, 22 blocks and a .366 hitting percentage.

5A player of the year

Silina Damuni, Timpview, S, Sr.

Led Timpview to 5A state title with 1,060 assists, 55 aces, 298 digs and 147 kills. She finishes as Utah’s all-time leader in assists with 3,467.

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

5A first team

Mia Lee, Mountain View, OPP, Sr. — 333 kills, .293 hitting, 47 blocks, 59 aces

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, MB/RS, So. — 292 kills, .471 hitting, 86 blocks, 52 aces, 137 digs

Lucy Perez, Mountain View, OH, Sr. — 341 kills, .316 hitting, 77 aces, 31 blocks, 219 digs

Taliah Lee, Timpview, OH, Sr. — 382 kills, 228 digs, 30 blocks, 38 aces

Evalyn Chism, Bountiful, S, Sr. — 1,005 assists, 246 digs, 112 kills, 57 aces, 53 blocks, 3,333 career assists

Tessa Treanor, Salem Hills, OH, Sr. — 465 kills, 93 aces

Marly Pratt, Maple Mountain, OH, Jr. — 461 kills, .259 hitting, 317 digs, 52 aces

5A second team

Olivia Ruy, Woods Cross, OH, Sr.

Ava Napierski, Timpview, MB, Jr.

Morgan Pratt, Maple Mountain, S, Jr.

Samantha Blackett, Orem, OH, Jr.

Kaylin Scott, Mountain View, S, Sr.

Julia Oberg, Springville, MB, Sr.

Tiana Mariner, Timpview, L, So.

5A third team

Joa Roberts, Timpview, MB, Jr.

Brielle Miller, Mountain View, L, Sr.

Jettlee Ioane, Maple Mountain, L, Sr.

Grace Holley, Salem Hills, L, Sr.

Elle Burleson, Bountiful, L/RS, Jr.

Claire Cook, Bountiful, OH, Sr.

Claire Bailey, Northridge, OH, Sr.

5A honorable mentions

Ashley Weist, Cedar Valley, MB, Sr.

Eve Wilson, Skyline, OPP/MB, Sr.

Chloe Williams, Northridge, S, Sr.

Adalanta Dickson, Timpanogos, OH, Sr.

Gracie Keisel, Maple Mountain, OH, Sr.

Macy Wood, Alta, OH, Sr.

McKynzee Beddes, Timpview, OH, So.

Talia Brown, Alta, S, Jr.

Macy Graybeal, Bonneville, L, Sr.

Kodi Brems, Lehi, L, Jr.

Sarah Page, Orem, S/RS, Fr.