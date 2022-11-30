Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 
High School Volleyball Sports High School Sports

High school volleyball: Deseret News 2022 4A all-state team

The Ridgeline Riverhawks' Nia Damuni (3) hits the ball while playing the Desert Hills Thunder in the 4A volleyball state championship in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Hawks won 3-0 in sets.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Nia Damuni, Ridgeline

Riann Gines, Crimson Cliffs

Emery Harrison, Cedar

Hallee Heath, Desert Hills

Maggie Larsen, Ridgeline

Melanie Hiatt, Sky View

Alyssa Anderson, Ridgeline

Livvy Davies, Ridgeline

4A player of the year

Nia Damuni, Ridgeline, S, Sr.

Led Ridgeline to 4A state title with 566 assists, 71 aces, 82 kills, 228 digs and 34 blocks.

Deseret News All-State

Volleyball archives


The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

4A first team

Riann Gines, Crimson Cliffs, OH, Sr. — 310 kills, 2.1 passing rate; 484 digs

Emery Harrison, Cedar, OH, Jr. — 476 kills, .405 hitting, 93 aces, 486 receptions, 330 digs, 34 blocks

Hallee Heath, Desert Hills, MB, So. — .313 hitting, 197 kills, 64 blocks

Maggie Larsen, Ridgeline, OH, Sr. — 268 kills, .225 hitting, 65 aces, 19 blocks, 166 digs, 445 receptions

Melanie Hiatt, Sky View, OH, Sr. — 343 kills, .274 hitting, 273 digs, 50 blocks, 60 aces, 92% serving

Alyssa Anderson, Ridgeline, S/OPP, Jr. — 280 assists, 206 kills, .291 hitting, 39 blocks, 153 digs, 58 aces

Livvy Davies, Ridgeline, L/DS, Sr. — 245 digs, 34 aces, 69 assists, 2.0 passing, 261 receptions

Angie Georgopoulou, Snow Canyon

Ryann Vail, Green Canyon

Kylee Atkinson, Mountain Crest

Ella Bingham, Sky View

Callie Finlinson, Crimson Cliffs

Ryen Smith, Sky View

Bird Allen, Cedar

4A second team

Angie Georgopoulou, Snow Canyon, OH/S, Sr.

Ryann Vail, Green Canyon, MB, Sr.

Kylee Atkinson, Mountain Crest, S/RS, Sr.

Ella Bingham, Sky View, MB, Sr.

Callie Finlinson, Crimson Cliffs, OH, Sr.

Ryen Smith, Sky View, OH, Jr.

Bird Allen, Cedar, S, Jr.

4A third team

Ella Jones, Crimson Cliffs, L, Sr.

Adi Falslev, Green Canyon, OH, Jr.

Daidy Hurst, Crimson Cliffs, MB, Sr.

Brooklyn Wilson, Desert Hills, L, Jr.

Mira Smullin, Ridgeline, MB, Sr.

Julia Howe, Ridgeline, OH, Jr.

Saidey Spencer, Desert Hills, S/OH, Sr.

4A honorable mentions

Kate Dahle, Bear River, OH/RS, Sr.

Adah Elam, Crimson Cliffs, S, Sr.

Aaliyah Alualu, Hurricane, L, Sr.

Tatum Gardner, Desert Hills, S, Jr.

Khloee Wright, Hurricane, So.

Ashley Welker, Mountain Crest, MB, Sr.

Gracie Cole, Ridgeline, L/DS, Sr.

Halle Wilkinson, Pine View, OH, Sr.

Annalyse Shimada, Cedar, M, So.

Alli Anthon, Green Canyon, OH/RS, Jr.

Avery Thorkelson, Snow Canyon, OH, Jr.

