High school volleyball: Deseret News 2022 3A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A player of the year

Alyvia Jaffa, Morgan, MB, Jr.

Led Morgan to the 3A state title with 398 kills, 45 aces and 141 blocks.

Deseret News All-State Volleyball archives

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

3A first team

Nicole Willardson, Richfield, OH, Sr. — 519 kills, .224 hitting, 1.99 serve receive, 70 aces, 19 blocks, 228 digs

Rees Bockwoldt, Ogden, OH, Sr. — 486 kills, 4.7 kills/set

Grace Thomsen, Morgan, OH, Sr. — 228 kills, 53 aces, 32 blocks, 205 digs

Abby Morris, Emery, OH, Jr. — 298 kills, .186 hitting

London Lamb, Union, OH, Sr. — 360 kills, 270 digs, 74 aces

Brecklan Weaver, Union, L, Jr. — 492 digs, 89 aces, 69 assists

Emily Johnson, Delta, S, Jr. — 582 assists, 155 digs, 74 kills

3A second team

Tennille Gonder, Delta, OH, Jr.

Phaedra Lamb, North Sanpete, MB, Sr.

Emily Ware, Grantsville, MB, Sr.

Timberlee Peterson, Morgan, S, Sr.

Megan Aardema, Ogden, S, Jr.

Kaitlyn Nordgren, Grantsville, S, Sr.

Aubrey Grant, Richfield, S, Sr.

3A third team

Olivia Blackford, Ogden, L, Sr.

Madi Orth, Carbon, OH, Jr.

Paisley Blood, Canyon View, OH, Sr.

Sarah Winters, Richfield, MB, Jr.

Soledad VanOrden, Ogden, OH, Sr.

Avery Allred, Grantsville, L, So.

Sierra Timbreza, Richfield, L, Sr.

3A honorable mentions

Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete, OH, Jr.

Emma Broadbent, South Summit, MB, So.

Abbee Albrecht, Richfield, OH, So.

Madi Larsen, Richfield, MB, Sr.

Mariah Bowen, South Summit, L, So.

Dani Jensen, Carbon, L/OH, Jr.

Avia Stowell, Juab, MB, Sr.

Tupou Vea, Juan Diego, MH, Jr.

Jayden Grimm, Union, S, Sr.

Rachel Anderson, Morgan, L, Sr.

Aubree Hansen, North Sanpete, OH, Jr.