High school volleyball: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

2A player of the year

Paige Felder, Parowan, OH, So.

Led Parowan to the 2A state title with 484 kills, 85 aces, a .301 hitting percentage, 257 digs and 35 blocks.

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

2A first team

Madi Orton, Kanab, OH, Sr. — 360 kills, 26 blocks, 20 aces

London Fenus, Kanab, L, Sr. — 466 digs, 4.0 serve receive, 26 aces

Maddie Adams, Parowan, L, Jr. — 337 digs, 2.01 serve receive, 32 aces

Jaidyn Kinnear, North Summit, L, So. — 472 digs, 45 aces

Anna Cutler, Kanab, S, Jr. — 685 assists, 42 aces, 93% serving, 293 digs

Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, OH, So. — 3.5 kills/set, .253 hitting, 3.5 digs/set, 0.5 aces/set

Taylen Yardley, Parowan, OH, So. — 195 kills, .132 hitting percentage, 52 aces, 2.13 serve receive, 263 digs

2A second team

Maya Gaudia, Draper APA, MB, Jr.

Presley Peterson, North Summit, MH, Jr.

Layni Williams, Parowan, S, Jr.

Kinley Noyes, San Juan, OH, Sr.

Hayzen Taylor, South Sevier, L, Sr.

Kelsey Grant, Duchesne, OH, Sr.

Nora Rasmussen, Millard, OH, Jr.

2A third team

Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, OH, So.

Ashlyn Houston, Kanab, S/OPP/DS, Jr.

Kinsey Parsons, South Sevier, MB, Fr.

Mary Stephenson, Millard, S, Jr.

Hayzlyn Murdock, North Summit, OH, So.

Kennedie Fowler, Enterprise, OH, Fr.

Oakley King, Millard, L, Sr.

2A honorable mentions

Zada Sheranian, Waterford, MB, Jr.

Camilla Olive, Draper APA, MB, Jr.

Brooklyn Butler, North Sevier, OPP, Sr.

Mikelle Beck, Waterford, S/OPP, Sr.

Laiken Bigelow, South Sevier, S/RS, So.

Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, OH/RS, Sr.

Eva Payne, Draper APA, S, Sr.

Caislee Lunt, Millard, MB, Jr.

Macy Sherwood, Maeser Prep, OH, Sr.

Haylee Marshall, Beaver, L, Sr.