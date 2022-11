High school volleyball: Deseret News 2022 1A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A player of the year

Darleen Petersen, Rich, OH, Sr.

Led Rich to the 1A state title with over 400 kills, 35 solo blocks, 55 aces and 355 digs.

The Deseret News has 30-plus years of volleyball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1988.

1A first team

Alexis Allen, Panguitch, OH, Sr. — Bobcats’ top hitter

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, OH, Jr. — Bobcats’ best all-around player

Violett Taylor, Rich, OH, Jr. — 230 kills, 40 aces, 265 digs, 320 receives

Elly Argyle, Rich, MB, Sr. — 135 kills, 36 aces, 30 blocks, 295 digs, 330 receives

Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, S, Sr. — Talented setter and server

Tera Morgan, Piute, S, Sr. — 20-plus assists per game, top ace server for Thunderbirds

Brooklyn Jessen, Piute, OH, Sr. — 8.1 kills per game, .290 hitting, 91.4% serving

1A second team

Debbie Jean Henrie, Panguitch, L, Sr.

Kasey Wilson, Rich, S, Jr.

Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona, S, Sr.

Haylie Durfey, Wayne, S/OPP, Sr.

Ruth Cox, Valley, S, Sr.

Addianna Allred, Tabiona, OH, Jr.

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona, MB, Jr.

1A third team

Kamryn Slaugh, Manila, OH, So.

Ali Barry, Monticello, MB, Sr.

Hannah Scott, Rich, MB, Jr.

Aspen New, Wayne, OH, Sr.

Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, S, So.

Cooper Fautin, Piute, L, Sr.

Taylor Thomas, Tabiona, MB, Sr.

1A honorable mentions

Presley Willden, Milford, S, Sr.

Kaycee Gleave, Piute, OH, Jr.

Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, OH, Jr.

Ali Rees, Wayne, OPP, Sr.

Gaby Delgadillo, Wendover, OH, Jr.

Abby Schofield, Manila, S, Jr.

Abby Erwin, Green River, MB/OH, Sr.

Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley, OH, Jr.

America Johnson, ICS, L, Jr.

Kayleigh Abbott, Altamont, MB, Sr.

Rachel Cox, Valley, OH/S, So.