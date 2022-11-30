‘We’ve been there before’: Utah has experience in Pac-12 title games. Could that play in the Utes’ favor?

If No. 11 Utah has an advantage over No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship game Friday, it could be experience.

The Utes won the title game 38-10 over Oregon a year ago in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

“I think it brings more confidence because it’s more familiar to us,” said linebacker Karene Reid. “We’re not going to be like deer in the headlights. We’ve been there before.”

“You know what to expect,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “You know what it’s going to look like. You’ve just got to go there and go have some fun.”

In fact, the Utes are appearing in their fourth Pac-12 championship game appearance in five years.

Several players on the roster have experience in multiple conference title games, including wide receivers Solomon Enis, Devaughn Vele and Jaylen Dixon; safety R.J. Hubert; and tight end Thomas Yassmin.

“You have some that are in their fourth (Pac-12 championship game),” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It speaks volumes. We’re the fourth in five years. Fourth in four years, really, because nobody counts COVID. Nobody. That’s out. We asked for a raise of hands in a team meeting and I think there were half a dozen of hands went up that have been in all four games. To be able to be in that game for four years running is a real testament to our football team, the talent level of players we have in the program and how dedicated they are to what they do and how bought in they are.”

Getting to this game is a big motivator for Whittingham.

“That’s why you recruit, to try to win championships and get to the championship and win a bunch of games,” he said. “We won nine games in the regular season, which, we’re not saying we’re thrilled with that, but it speaks to the level we’re at when you think of a 9-3 season — not quite what you’re after.”

This is the first Pac-12 title game for first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley, but in the past he led Oklahoma to Big 12 championship games and the College Football Playoff. This marks the Trojans’ first Pac-12 championship game appearance since 2017.

Whittingham believes experience in championship games matters.

“I think it helps a lot. The stage shouldn’t be too big,” he said. “We’ve got guys that have been there and done that. A handful of guys are going to their fourth one. Experience in that regard is a good thing. That will play in our favor.”