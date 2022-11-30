Spotify Wrapped is out. Here’s where to find it

For the sixth year in a row, Spotify has finally compiled everything you need to know about your music history this past year.

Yes, that’s right — Spotify Wrapped is out, and it has ranked everything from top artists to top podcasts, supplying personalized stats on your listening habits in 2022.

According to USA Today, Bad Bunny was confirmed as the most streamed artist globally with more than 18.5 million streams, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ “As it Was” was the most streamed song on the app and “The Joe Rogan Experience” was the most popular podcast.

This year’s Wrapped also includes a “music personality” feature, which Billboard described as “a kind of Myers-Briggs-style personality test using four-letter codes that breaks down how you listen to music while assigning you one of 16 categories,” like “Specialist,” “The Replayer,” “Early Adopter,” “Voyager,” “Adventurer” or “Fanclubber.”

Where can I find Spotify Wrapped 2022?

Spotify Wrapped is easy to find. Simply go to your Spotify app and click on the home screen, per USA Today. This is where you can open a summary of your music history.

What months are included in Spotify Wrapped?

A rumor on the internet indicated that the months of November and December didn’t really count toward Spotify Wrapped. This was later confirmed by Spotify, as I previously reported.

In an “ideas” forum on their website, one user suggested what the company could do to compile a more accurate history. Instead of tracking data from Jan. 1 until Oct. 31, Spotify could include November and December listening data from the previous year.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on this submission for an extended period of time, and it doesn’t seem this will reach the votes necessary to put it forward for prioritization,” the company responded in 2022, two years later.

“As such, we’re marking this case as closed. This includes any similar suggestions that are received.”