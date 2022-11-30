Reinstated Disney CEO addresses LGBTQ controversy, Gov. DeSantis responds

At a companywide town hall on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he wanted to “quiet things down” in regards to the company engaging in political and cultural controversies. Iger also called for more “respect” and less “disdain” for the views of Disney’s audience.

Iger, who is 71, returned last week to lead the company just two years after retiring. The company has seen its profits decline in recent years under just-ousted CEO Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020.

Some have pointed to the company’s stance on hot-button social issues as a reason for its declining profits. But Iger said the company would continue to tell “inclusive” stories.

At the town hall, an employee asked whether Disney plans to continue to include LGBTQ stories in its film productions.

“This company has been telling stories for a hundred years and those stories have had a meaningful, positive impact on the world,” Iger answered. “One of the core values of our storytelling is inclusion, acceptance and tolerance. And we can’t lose that; we just can’t lose that,” he said, according to a video obtained by Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher Rufo.

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained video from returning Disney CEO Bob Iger's first town hall with employees, in which he signals that he will work to "quiet things down" politically and move toward neutrality in the culture war.https://t.co/ZBGdHhxFVS pic.twitter.com/ZbMCZN4MlG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 29, 2022

The town hall moderator said some cast members wished Disney would steer clear of politics. “Will Disney stay out of making political statements?” she asked.

“Do I like the company being embroiled in ‘controversy’? Of course not. It can be distracting, and it can have a negative impact on the company. And to the extent that I can work to kind of quiet things down, I’m going to do that,” he said.

Iger also clarified what he called a “misperception about politics.” He said some subjects related to Disney were branded as political because they proved to be controversial, but he doesn’t think they are.

“I don’t think when you’re telling stories and attempting to be a good citizen of the world that that is political. It’s just not how I view it,” he added.

During Chapek’s time as CEO, Disney published a statement calling for Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law to be repealed. The law, referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents, prohibits discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity to elementary school children in kindergarten through third grade.

Following the controversy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation sunsetting Disney’s governing status over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, home to the company’s Orlando resort complex.

Iger told employees he “was sorry to see us dragged into that battle, and I have no idea exactly what its ramifications are.”

DeSantis appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show on Tuesday to respond to Iger’s comments.

“We didn’t drag them in,” he said. “They went in on their own. And not only opposed the bill, they threatened to get it repealed. These are parents’ rights, … important policies in our state. They’re very popular.”

DeSantis continued, “All we did was stand up for what was right. And yes, they’re a big, powerful company, but you know what? We stand up for our folks and I don’t care what a Burbank-based California company says about our laws.”

At the conclusion of the town hall, Iger said he had pride in how Disney’s storytelling can “change the world for good.” He also noted how not everyone will agree with their storytelling. “We’re certainly not going to lessen our core values to try to make everyone happy all the time. It’s complicated and there’s a balance, but we do what we believe is right.”

“Who are you to say what’s right?” Iger recounted someone asking him. “When you’re responsible for storytelling you get paid for having a sense for what is right.

“Not everyone is going to agree with you, that’s just not what the world is these days. But that doesn’t mean we don’t stop trying to do the right thing,” he said.