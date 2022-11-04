Lifetime has announced its 2022 Christmas movie roster

Holiday movie season is officially upon us, and the Lifetime network is ready to fulfill all your cheesy-romantic Christmas movie needs. The annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event kicks off Nov. 5, and this year’s Christmas movie roster is out with 26 new movies.

New holiday movies will premiere every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday all season long. See the list of this year’s movies below.

‘Merry Swissmas’

Alex (Jodie Sweetin) has fond Christmas memories with her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies) until Beth reveals she is dating Jesse (David Pinard), Alex’s ex-boyfriend. Alex is excited to spend Christmas at her mother’s inn opening in Switzerland until she discovers Jesse and Beth will be there too.

Premieres: Nov. 5, 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Well Suited for Christmas’

Rachel Rocca (Mercedes de la Zerda) is a fashion designer with the opportunity to design a tuxedo for Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti), one of the city’s most eligible bachelors. As Rachel works with Brett, she begins to discover his real heart.

Premieres: Nov. 6, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake’

Reilly Shore (Genelle Williams) decides to spend this Christmas on Mistletoe Lake. Once she arrives, Reilly learns that the only bed-and-breakfast in town is full because of the town’s annual Harbor Festival. Emma (Hattie Kragten), a young girl, invites Reilly to stay on her dad’s boat. Reilly decides to help Emma prepare her dad’s boat for the festival.

Premieres: Nov. 10, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Dog Days of Christmas’

During a visit home for Christmas, Annie Blake (Georgia Flood) decides to help three stray dogs get adopted. When Annie runs into a veterinarian, Dylan Hawkes (Ezekiel Simat), an old high-school friend, they team up to save the local animal rescue.

Premieres: Nov. 11, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’

MacKenzie Graves (Sarah Drew) is a biology teacher who recently lost her father, a fireman who loved to compete in the town’s annual fundraiser, “The Reindeer Games.” Every year since her father’s death, MacKenzie competes with her father’s old team. This year, MacKenzie is thrown into competition against washed-up actor — and her former crush — Chase Weston (Justin Bruening).

Premieres: Nov. 12, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Six Degrees of Santa’

Single mother and Christmas enthusiast Harper (Kathryn Davis) created a gift exchange program called Six Degrees of Santa. Anonymous Santas send out gifts to be delivered, enjoyed temporarily and then sent on again. When Jason (Steve Lund) receives Harper’s gift, he is convinced the anonymous giver is his soulmate.

Premieres: Nov. 13, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Sweet Navidad’

Talented pastry chef Carmen (Camila Banus) sells her treats at a local coffee shop. When Victor Flores (David Fumero), a hotel owner, tries Carmen’s treats, he decides to hire her to help bake in his hotel’s holiday gala. At first, the pair do not get along, but they must overcome their differences to assemble the holiday menu.

Premieres: Nov. 17, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Country Christmas Harmony’

Krissy Kessler (Brooke Elliott) was just a small-town country girl before her rise to fame as a country music superstar. With her record sales plummeting, Krissy decides to return to her small town where it all began and put on a Christmas show. Its not long before Krissy runs into her ex-boyfriend and past music partner, Luke Covington (Brandon Quinn), who she left to pursue her dreams.

Premieres: Nov. 18, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Santa Bootcamp’

In order to find the perfect Santa for the ultimate Christmas Gala, Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney) must attend a Santa Bootcamp. During the camp, the bootcamp’s drill sergeant, Belle (Rita Moreno), helps Emily rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Premieres: Nov. 19, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Show-Stopping Christmas’

A grumpy theater owner plans to shut down the theater where Riley (Jamie Perez) works. Riley hires a Hollywood actor visiting home to star in this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Together, they can save the theater.

Premieres: Nov. 20, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Baking All The Way’

Julia (Cory Lee) travels from Chicago to a small town bakery to learn more about their famous gingerbread. The pastry chef butts heads with the bakery owner, Kris (Yannick Bisson), who is reluctant to share his secret recipe.

Premieres: Nov. 24, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’

Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) is a former Broadway star visiting his small hometown for Christmas after losing his job. While at home, Billy gets to know Rae (Jana Kramer) who owns a dance studio. Rae hopes to put on a fundraising show so she can take her students to New York City and watch a show on broadway. With Billy’s help, they just might make it happen.

Premieres: Nov. 25, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’

Brian Conway (Kelsey Grammer) is a successful businessman whose busy schedule has taken a toll on his relationships. Brian has failed to maintain a relationship with his daughter (Spencer Grammer) and barely knows his only granddaughter. After a car accident on Christmas Eve, Brian gets 12 chances to rewrite history.

Premieres: Nov. 26, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Christmas Spark’

After losing her husband, Molly (Jane Seymour) is hopeless about ever finding love again. Molly decides to visit her daughter for the holidays and takes a position directing the town’s Christmas pageant. During rehearsals, Molly finds herself falling for the pageant’s leading man.

Premieres: Nov. 27, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Serving Up the Holidays’

Chef and restaurant co-owner, Scarlett (Britt Irvin) never sells her overly sophisticated holiday dishes. This year, her best friend buys her a ticket for a cooking getaway where Scarlett discovers festive cooking and finds herself falling for a competing chef.

Premieres: Dec. 1, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Cloudy with a Chance of Holidays’

Bridget Tores (Valery Ortiz), a weather forecaster, goes to a magical, wintry town for the holidays each year. The network Bridget works for asked her announce a “snowcast” at the annual Christmas eve festival. Drake, a show host from her network, shows up with plans to help. There is tension between the two that leads to romance.

Premieres: Dec. 2, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A New Orleans Noel’

Grace (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Anthony (Brad James) studied architecture together in college, but their lives have taken very different paths. They are brought together when Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle) hires them both to work on her home. At first they cannot get along, but when Anthony finds out Grace will spend Christmas alone, he invites her to join his family.

Premieres: Dec. 3, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Merry Textmas’

An app developer in Texas, Gaby Diaz (Ariana Ron Pedrique), is the last single sibling from a very traditional family. Gaby and her family go to Oaxaca, Mexico, to stay at her abuela’s house every Christmas. This year, Gaby accidentally adds an attractive graphic designer to the family chat and they decide to invite him.

Premieres: Dec. 4, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Scentsational Christmas”

Ellie Reddy boss asks her to create a new holiday scent and Ellie (Nazneen Contractor) heads back to her family home for inspiration. While at home, Ellie meets Logan (Mykee Selkin), a writer staying on her father’s property. They discover Ellie’s father’s business is tanking and team up to save it.

Premieres: Dec. 8, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Recipe for Joy’

When Carly Hayes (Erin Agostino) gets an opportunity to have her own food show, nothing goes the way she hoped. Carly is sent to help Grant (Dillon Casey) reopen his family’s diner in a pilot episode for her new show. As she helps Grant, sparks begin to fly between them.

Premieres: Dec. 9, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’

When Journee (Naturi Naughton) and her daughter Nia (Lorea Turner) get caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, they take refuge in nearby church. The church is filled with parishioners upset about the cancellation of their holiday concert. Journee meets Adam (Luke James) and with his and Nia’s help, they plan a Christmas Day performance.

Premieres: Dec. 10, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Single and Ready to Jingle’

As the senior vice president of a toy company, Emma (Natasha Wilson) feels like she never gets a break from Christmas. Emma asks her assistant to plan her a tropical Christmas vacation at a singles resort so she can meet a guy. Through some mix-up, Emma ends up in a town obsessed with Christmas.

Premieres: Dec. 11, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Record Breaking Christmas’

A small town plans to break several holiday records this Christmas. As an adjudicator for the World Record Bureau, Leah (Michelle Argyis) must travel to the town and investigate. Leah meets the town’s doctor, Devan (Andrew Bushell), who she soon finds herself falling for.

Premieres: Dec. 15, 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Christmas to Treasure’

Ms. Marley’s death brings six friends back to their hometown for the holidays. The group is sent on a treasure hunt and childhood best friends Everett (Kyle Dean Massey) and Austin (Taylor Frey) realize the feelings they have for each other.

Premieres: Dec. 16, 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Holiday Dating Guide’

Abigale (Maria Menounos) has finally finished writing her first book, a dating guide for modern women. After reading the book, her publisher wants Abigale to prove it works in real life. After meeting Micheal (Brent Bailey), Abigale puts her own advice to use.

Premieres: Dec. 17, 6 p.m. MST.

‘Wrapped Up in Love’

Ashley (Brittany Bristow) loves everything about the holidays, so much so that she is crowned her town’s “Christmas Queen” every year. Ashley meets her match in Ben (Olivier Renaud), who might just love Christmas more than she does.

Premieres: Dec. 18, 6 p.m. MST.