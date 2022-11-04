Flying over Thanksgiving? Don’t wait to book your flights

After many COVID-19 restrictions imposed in 2020 have been dropped, this year has brought back some normalcy as travel goes back into full swing.

While this is great news for those itching to get away, it can come at a steep cost, especially if you’re looking to fly during Thanksgiving weekend.

“If you see a good deal you’re comfortable paying, we recommend booking ASAP as prices are expected to rise and flights will be selling out quickly with limited airline capacity compared to 2019,” according to analysts from the travel booking app Hopper, per Forbes.

Those flying should expect to pay 43% more for a round-trip booking this Thanksgiving season compared to last year, Insider reported.

Will it be too expensive to fly home for Thanksgiving this year?

According to travel website The Points Guy, the average price for a domestic roundtrip flight was $271 during mid-October, but prices have since gone up.

“Airfare almost always goes one direction in the final weeks before travel, and it’s not down,” said Scott Keyes, founder of airfare tracking site Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Per Forbes, the most expensive day to fly will be the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, but traveling on the following Tuesday or Wednesday — nearly a week after the holiday — can prove to be cheaper.

Meanwhile, booking a flight for the day of the holiday can also prove to be cheaper, although it comes at the cost of losing precious time with family.

Traveling on Black Friday or Cyber Monday is also a cheaper option, according to Insider.

Whether you have made plans for the holidays or not, one thing seems clear — the longer you wait, the more expensive the prices will get.