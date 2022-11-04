BYU at Boise State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

BYU (4-5) at Boise State (6-2)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. MDT

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (36,387)

TV: FS2

Livestream: foxsports.com

Radio: 1160 AM/102.7 FM

Series: The Cougars and Broncos are playing for the 13th time, and 11th consecutive time, but no games are scheduled beyond Saturday’s, so this will quite likely be the last matchup for some time. Boise State leads the series, 8-4, and is 5-1 against BYU in Boise.

Weather: Rainy, possibly snowy, conditions will be prevalent throughout the game, with temperatures in the high 40s to low 30s expected. Wind gusts up to 15 mph will make throwing and kicking the football tricky.

The trends

For BYU: The Cougars have lost four straight games for the first time since the 2017 season when they went 4-9 and missed playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2004. BYU’s defense showed some signs of life in the fourth quarter of the 27-24 loss to East Carolina last Friday, but otherwise was trampled throughout October.

For Boise State: The Broncos have won four straight games after starting the season 2-2 and losing a head-scratcher at UTEP. New offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, who took over after the UTEP loss, has been instrumental in the development of blossoming star QB Taylen Green, while BSU’s defense has become one of the top defenses in the country.

What to watch for

BYU needs to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible, but that sense of urgency has been missing throughout the past month as the losses have piled up. The Cougars are seeking revenge after Boise State spoiled their perfect season last year in Provo with a 26-17 upset win. Injuries have caused BYU to start 42 different players on offense and defense, tied for third-most in the country.

Boise State is one of the hottest teams in the country, and has been sensational on defense and above-average on offense the past four games in resuscitating its season. Green took over for departed QB Hank Bachmeier four games ago and was spectacular last week in a 49-10 win over Colorado State, throwing for 305 yards and rushing for a 13-yard touchdown.

Key player

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU: The fifth-year junior added immensely to BYU’s stagnant running game in last week’s loss to ECU, picking up 60 yards on eight carries. More of the same will be needed against a Boise State defense that is among the country’s leaders in most defensive statistical categories. Hall said Monday he has completely recovered from a hard hit against Utah State that left him with a sore shoulder and hampered him in the next week’s game against Notre Dame. He will need one of the best games of his career if the Cougars have any hope of beating Boise State on the blue turf.

Quotable

“I have had plenty of discussions with players the last couple of days. I feel like there is still strong leadership on this team. There is still a sense of positivity and optimism. Going into this game, they know this is a rivalry game. They know this is a great time for this game to show up and we know that we haven’t been performing at our best and getting the results that we want and definitely not getting the results that our fans want as well.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

“You look at the season as far as the schedule is concerned, and (BYU) has had a really grueling schedule. They’re going all over the place to play some really good teams, some really good competition, and they’ve been competing in those games. We know who we have coming into this stadium, and the challenge that is in front of us.”— Boise State co-defensive coordinator Kane Ioane.

Next up

After playing games for 10 straight weeks, BYU finally has an open date next weekend. The Cougars will return to action on Nov. 19 by hosting FCS Utah Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is paying Utah Tech — formerly known as Dixie State University — some $425,000 for the visit.

BYU schedule

Sept. 3 — BYU 50, South Florida 21

Sept. 10 — No. 25 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 (2OT)

Sept. 17 — No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20

Sept. 24 — No. 19 BYU 38, Wyoming 24

Sept. 29 — No. 19 BYU 38, Utah State 26

Oct. 8 — Notre Dame 28, No. 16 BYU 20

Oct. 15 — Arkansas 52, BYU 35

Oct. 22 — Liberty 41, BYU 14

Oct. 28 — East Carolina 27, BYU 24

Nov. 5 — BYU at Boise State, 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Open date

Nov. 19 — BYU vs. Utah Tech.

Nov. 26 — BYU at Stanford.