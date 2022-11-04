No. 12 Utah vs. Arizona: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Arizona (3-5, 1-4) at No. 12 Utah (6-2, 4-1)

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. MDT

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network

Livestream: https://www.pac12.com

Radio: KALL 700

Series: Utah leads 25-19-2

Weather: Rain showers expected with temperatures in the 40s.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have won five consecutive games against Arizona. The Wildcats haven’t beaten Utah since 2015, when Arizona won 37-30 in double overtime in Tucson.

For Arizona: The Wildcats are only 3-5 this season but consider that they posted a combined 1-16 record in 2020 and 2021. Arizona has lost seven straight games to a ranked opponent. The Wildcats have allowed at least 580 yards of offense in all four conference losses.

What to watch for

For Utah, the status of quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back Tavion Thomas is uncertain. If Rising can’t play, the Utes have a capable backup in Bryson Barnes, who helped lead them to a road victory at Washington State last week.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura runs out of the pocket against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

Key player

Jayden de Laura, quarterback Arizona: The Washington State transfer has completed 200 of 318 passes for 2,654 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Quotable

“Prolific on offense. A lot of good things offensively — 475 yards a game, 30-something points. … The quarterback is just what we’ve seen the last several weeks — very athletic, tough to sack, tough to keep in the pocket. He can really do damage on runs. Receivers are really good. They aren’t as committed to the run as they are to the throw but enough rushing yards to keep you honest.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on Arizona

“Right now we’ve got to find a way to keep the scores down. We’ve gone against some really good teams. I saw that the No. 8 team, the No. 9 team, the No. 10 team and the No. 12 team in the country are the four out of our five games that we’re playing right now, and (playing) Washington at Washington is the fifth game. So we’ve gone through the gamut there.” — Arizona coach Jedd Fisch

Next up

Utah hosts Stanford on Nov. 12.

Arizona visits UCLA on Nov. 12.

Utah schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Oct. 1 — Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Oct. 8 — UCLA 42, Utah 32

Oct. 15 — Utah 43, USC 42

Oct. 27 — Utah 21, Washington State 17

Nov. 5 — vs. Arizona (5:30 p.m. MDT)

Nov. 12 — vs. Stanford (TBD)

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (TBD)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD)