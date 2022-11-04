The Spice Girls 25th anniversary edition of ‘Spiceworld’ will release Friday

The Spice Girls are celebrating 25 years of “Spiceworld.” The group will release a 25th anniversary edition of their iconic 1997 album on Friday.

Driving the news: Thursday marks 25 years since the release of the hit album “Spiceworld,” which launched the Spice Girls into stardom.



The album is available now to preorder on the Spice Girls’ website. It will be available to stream Nov. 4 on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and other streaming services.

The 1997 “Spiceworld” album has sold over 14 million copies worldwide and is a four-time platinum record in the U.S., per People.

“Spiceworld 25” merchandise is currently available on the Spice Girls’ website. The album is available for preorder in vinyl, cassette or CD. There are also sweatshirts, T-shirts and tracksuits available.

What they’re saying: Spice Girls fans are sharing the ways they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Spiceworld,” on Twitter with photos of Spice Girls merchandise.

HAPPY SPICEWORLD DAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE https://t.co/lfFZCUUvVI — Kristiane Sherry (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈 (@KristianeSherry) November 3, 2022

Details: The Spice Girls went on a reunion tour in 2019, but it was ended prematurely by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every member except Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, participated, per Billboard.

