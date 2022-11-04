Selena Gomez releases a documentary giving insight into her dark struggles

Selena Gomez’s new documentary, “My Mind & Me,” was released Thursday on Apple TV+ and covers the star's rise to fame and her struggles with her physical and mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, who is best-known for his 1991 documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” which was the highest-grossing documentary when it was released, according to MTV.

What is Selena’s documentary about?

The documentary covers Gomez’s struggles from six years ago during the tour for her “Revival” album, her recovery from a kidney transplant, her time in a psychiatric facility and a bipolar disorder diagnosis, per The Guardian.

Gomez’s film begins with her preparing for her 2016 world tour, but after more than 50 shows, the star canceled the remainder of the tour due to panic attacks and depression, E! News reported. The star then entered a psychiatric facility.

Gomez has briefly revealed her struggles over the years, like when she was diagnosed in 2014 with lupus and when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. The documentary covers very dark times in Gomez’s life, but the star revealed she found it to be healing.

“I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out,” the celebrity told Entertainment Tonight.

How to watch ‘My Mind & Me’

The documentary is being released on Apple TV+, which can be watched with a subscription, but the streaming service does have seven-day free trial users can optimize to watch the film.

However, Gomez revealed in a tweet that fans can get a free two-month trial of Apple TV+ by signing up with her link.

The documentary will also be available starting on Nov. 4 at Alamo Drafthouse theaters in cities across the U.S., but will not be shown in any other theaters.