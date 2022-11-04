Brazilian protesters are still blockading the streets in support of President Jair Bolsonaro and are now calling for military backup in their objections to the newly elected president.

Here’s what we know.

Brazilian protesters called for military intervention

NBC News reported that in response to his supporters continuing their protests against the election results, Bolsonaro has called on the protesters to lift the blockades, as it is prohibiting the economy from functioning properly.

It is also reported that the country had cleared 732 roadblocks despite many blocked roads that haven’t been cleared. The blocks have been more prominent in places where Bolsonaro has the most concentrated population of supporters, like Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso.

CBS News reported that despite Bolsonaro beginning the steps to transferring power to newly elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, protesters took stronger actions when they asked for military support to keep Bolsonaro in the presidency on Wednesday.

The military has not made any movement in helping the protesters.

“In a democracy, the armed forces do not have a say in the electoral process,” Eduardo Mun hoz Svartman, president of the Brazilian Association of Defense Studies, said. “This silence is desirable.”

The transition of power in Brazil is still happening

The Associated Press reported that even though the conservative leader took his time in recognizing the defeat, Bolsonaro has now signaled that he is stepping down and allowing the transfer of power.

“I know you are upset... Me too. But we have to keep our heads straight,” he said in a Twitter post. “I will make an appeal to you: clear the highways.”

ABC News reported that though protests have continued despite Bolsonaro’s remarks, other conservative leaders and the military groups continue to be vigilant in supporting the newly elected president so as not to resemble the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection following the U.S. 2020 presidential election.

“All of Bolsonaro’s escape valves were shut off,” said Brian Winter, an expert on Brazil and vice president of the New York-based Council of the Americas. “He was prevailed upon from all sides not to contest the results and burn down the house on his way out.”

