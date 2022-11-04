Andrea Bocelli is returning to Salt Lake City — his third Utah show in 5 years

The first time Andrea Bocelli performed publicly in Salt Lake City, he waited until his concert was almost over to address the large crowd at Vivint Arena. His words were few but sincere.

“It’s the first time that I sing here in Salt Lake City,” he said at the 2018 concert. “And I will never forget your affection. Thank you for this.”

That concert must’ve made a lasting impression on Bocelli, because the Italian tenor has announced his third concert at Vivint Arena in five years.

Andrea Bocelli returns to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Bocelli really does seem to have an affection for Salt Lake City. The tenor will return to Vivint Arena on May 17, 2023, and the concert is one of only seven concerts Bocelli is performing for his spring tour in the United States.

“The 2023 concerts will feature songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album ‘Believe,’ as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs,” according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Ahead of his second performance at the Salt Lake arena, in 2021, Bocelli told the Deseret News that he was “struck by the level of the attention, enthusiasm, the power of the affection that exuded from the audience of the Vivint Arena.

“It was an unforgettable debut, to the extent that I wanted to express my very tender feelings from the stage, and publicly thank the audience at the end of the concert,” he said in an email.

That second performance at Vivint Arena marked Bocelli’s return to live music following the shutdown of venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he looked forward to the moment, the tenor said he felt “a bit apprehensive,” “like an athlete starting to compete again at the highest level, after a long period of forced rest.”

“The world needs to go back to making culture and frequenting art,” he told the Deseret News last year. “And this is the strong message that I would like to convey through my singing and, especially, through this tour.”

Does Andrea Bocelli have new music?

Bocelli recently released a new album, “A Family Christmas,” which features collaborations with his son, Matteo, and daughter, Virginia.

Virginia, 10, appeared with her father at the Vivint Arena show in 2021, performing a duet of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah,” which received one of the loudest applauses of the night, the Deseret News reported.

Bocelli released his album, “Believe,” in 2020.

“I was thinking about a project like this for some time. When the pandemic broke out, my thinking morphed into a sort of urgency,” he told the Deseret News last year. “The common denominator of this album’s tracks is the desire to offer — regardless of one’s religious beliefs — a sort of medicine for the soul; a moment of reprieve and optimism.”