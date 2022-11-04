Warner Bros. CEO suggests expanding the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced a new focus for the company — “franchises.” Zaslav mentioned potentially working with J.K Rowling to make more “Harry Potter” movies, according to Variety.

“We haven’t had a Harry Potter movie in 15 years,” Zaslav said during the company’s third quarter earnings call Thursday. The CEO addressed how profitable the “Harry Potter” movies have been for Warner Bros. during the past 25 years, per Deadline.

Working with Rowling could be a controversial move for the film studio. Many of the “Harry Potter” stars have criticized Rowling for her anti-trans commentary.

Related Author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, spoke out against Rowling in 2020 in a blog post on The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization. The actor said that not everyone involved in the “Harry Potter” franchise shares Rowling’s beliefs.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the (“Harry Potter”) books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” said Radcliffe.

Other “Harry Potter” stars and fans have criticized Rowling, such as Tom Felton and Emma Watson.

The most recent additions to the franchise were the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, which are based on content from Rowling. According to Variety, Rowling is not currently involved in any projects with Warner Bros.

What other franchises could Warner Bros expand?

The CEO mentioned expanding other successful Warner Bros. franchises such as “Superman,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones.”

Zaslav criticized direct-to-streaming movies, saying the company makes far more money when its movies are released in theaters.

“You focus on the big movies, the tentpoles that people are going to leave home, leave early from dinner to see,” said Zaslav, per Deadline.