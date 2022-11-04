All-American Utah prospect Spencer Fano has made a change in his final 4 schools

Earlier this week, Timpview offensive tackle Spencer Fano was formally honored with his All-American Bowl jersey in a customary ceremony leading up to the All-American Bowl in January featuring the top high school football seniors in the country.

Yes, Fano is in elite company having been named an All-American. In addition to that distinction, he is rated by 247 Sports as the second-best prospect in Utah in the class of 2023 (behind Skyridge linebacker/edge rusher Tausili Akana), the eighth-best offensive tackle prospect in the entire country and the 57th-best prospect in the nation overall.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Fano is also nearing a decision about where he’ll play college football.

In September, he named a final four of Michigan, BYU, Utah and Oregon. Recently, however, he has made a change to his final four and also reportedly set a date for when he plans to announce his commitment decision.

On Oct. 28, 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo reported that Fano will announce his commitment on Dec. 6. In that story, Angulo reported that Clemson had been added to Fano’s final list.

A few days later on Instagram, Fano posted a graphic which indicated that he has replaced BYU with Clemson in his final four.

This week after Fano received his All-American jersey, Angulo reported that Fano’s final four are indeed Clemson, Michigan, Oregon and Utah (not necessarily in that order, and added, “Fano’s brother, Logan, is a freshman edge rusher at BYU and former four-star recruit, but the Cougars now appear to be on the outside looking in.”

Spencer Fano took an official visit to Michigan last weekend as the Wolverines played rival Michigan State, and Angulo reported that Fano will visit Clemson on Thanksgiving weekend.

Angulo also reported that Fano has previously been on official visits to Utah and Oregon.

