Options for video doorbell cameras in 2022

With so much going on in the world, more and more people prefer home security to keep an eye on what is happening around their property.

Thanks to the latest in-home security technology, including the video doorbell camera, you can know what is going on at your front door at all hours, whether you are home or not.

What is a video doorbell?

A video doorbell camera is a small, internet-connected device that can be placed near your front door in the place of a traditional doorbell. It allows you to see and speak to visitors from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or tablet.

With a doorbell camera, you can go back through recorded footage and see who or what has come by your door while you are gone. Some models also come with a chime that you can place inside your home to hear when someone is at the door, even if you’re not near the camera.

What are the benefits of having a smart doorbell?

There are many benefits of installing a video doorbell camera for your home. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is that a doorbell camera allows you to see who is at your door, no matter where you are. This can be very useful if you are expecting a package or someone is coming by to do work on your home.

Another benefit of having a video doorbell is that it can deter burglars and other criminals. If they see that you have a camera, they may be less likely to try to break into your home. Even if they do, you will have evidence of their crime that can be used to catch and prosecute them.

Another great thing about doorbell cameras is that they allow you to interact with visitors without opening the door. This can be very useful when you are sick or not home but still want to interact with the visitor.

Finally, many video doorbells come with additional features that can be useful, such as motion detection, night vision and two-way audio. These features allow you to see and hear what is going on, even if it is dark or the person is far away from the camera.

How do video doorbells work?

Most video doorbells work by connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network. Once connected, you can access them from anywhere in the world using a smart device.

To do this, you will need to download the accompanying app and create an account. Once you have done this, you can start using the camera.

System or stand-alone?

When choosing a video doorbell, one thing to consider is whether you want a system or a stand-alone model.

System models are usually more expensive, but they offer more features and are often easier to use. Stand-alone models are generally less expensive but may not have as many features.

The top 6 best smart doorbells on the market today

There are many different types of video doorbells on the market, so choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. To help you make a decision, here are six of the best video doorbells on the market today.

1. Arlo video doorbell: The Arlo video doorbell is an excellent choice for those who want a high-quality camera. It has two-way audio, motion detection and HDR video quality that captures people from head to toe with its 180-degree viewing angle.

2. Nest doorbell: The Nest Hello video doorbell is another great choice for those who want a high-quality camera. It has a resolution of 960 X 1280 at 30 fps and comes with high-contrast lighting for quality video footage day and night. This wireless doorbell is battery-powered, meaning it will work with any door.

3. Ring video doorbell: The Ring video doorbell is a popular choice for those who want a reliable camera that is easy to use. It has two-way audio and live view to see and speak to visitors from anywhere. It also works great with the entire Ring security system.

4. Vivint doorbell camera: The Vivint doorbell camera is an excellent choice for those who want a comprehensive security system. It has an option for 24/7 video recording or on-demand smart clips, night vision and an AI feature that can distinguish between people and animals.

5. Wyze doorbell camera: The Wyze video doorbell is a great choice for those who want an affordable doorbell camera. It has many of the same features as more expensive models, including two-way audio, motion detection and night vision. Plus, this doorbell has a 4:3 aspect ratio — one of the smallest smart doorbells on the market.

6. Blink doorbell: If you like using Amazon products such as Alexa voice control or an Echo Dot, you’ll be happy to hear that Amazon makes doorbell cameras too. The Blink doorbell camera is an affordable camera that is compatible with Amazon’s smart home products. It also has long-lasting battery life, customizable alerts and the ability to be wired to an existing doorbell or connect to a Sync module.

To sum it up

Video doorbells offer many benefits, such as deterring burglars, allowing you to interact with visitors and providing additional security features. When choosing a video doorbell, you should consider whether you want a system or a stand-alone model and what features are most important to you.