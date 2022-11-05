Facebook Twitter
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Live coverage: Will Utah State get back on track against New Mexico?

The Aggies need to win three of their next four games to become bowl eligible, starting with the game against the Lobos.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Live coverage: Will Utah State get back on track against New Mexico?
merlin_2937503.jpeg

The Utah Aggies storm the field before playing the UConn Huskies at the Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s Mountain West Conference contest between Utah State and New Mexico. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against New Mexico:

Related

  • Utah State’s captain’s for this weeks game (based on how they practiced this week).

  • Keys to the game for the Aggies.

Next Up In Utah State
Sam Merrill just made dramatic G League history
Utah State vs New Mexico: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
How successful has Utah State been against New Mexico?
Utah State moves quickly, names interim AD
Aggies more balanced, bigger in Ryan Odom’s second year in Logan
Bowl projections: Why BYU’s next game could impact the New Year’s Six race