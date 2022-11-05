3 takeaways from No. 14 Utah’s win over Arizona

Utah stayed in the Pac-12 title race with a dominant 45-20 win over Arizona in pouring rain at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the Utes’ win.

Offensive depth put to the test

Utah’s depth has been tested time and time again this season, and tonight was no different.

The Utes were missing tight end Dalton Kincaid, who did not play against Arizona after leaving last week’s Washington State game in the third quarter with an injury.

The passing game wasn’t needed very much as Utah’s run game was working, but in Kincaid’s absence, Devaughn Vele, Jaylen Dixon and Thomas Yassmin stepped up at receiver.

Cam Rising, who missed the Washington State game, was back in action at quarterback for the Utes. Rising had to shake off some rust, and, in the pouring rain, didn’t have to lead the Utes to victory tonight with the run game working so well.

Utah’s offensive depth shined at the running back position. With Chris Curry out for the season and Tavion Thomas not playing on offense for the majority of three quarters, Ja’Quinden Jackson continued his impressive transition from quarterback to running back. Jackson rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries to lead the Utes, showing vision and powerful running.

Jaylon Glover rushed for 69 yards on eight carries before leaving the game with an apparent injury in the third quarter. Micah Bernard rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries. Utah also had carries from Charlie Vincent, who scored a touchdown; Money Parks; and Jaylen Dixon, who scored a touchdown.

Additionally, quarterback Nate Johnson was utilized. He carried the ball three times and scored two touchdowns.

After Glover left the game, Utah turned to Thomas, who showed flashes of his old self, rushing for 38 yards on eight carries.

All told, Utah’s run game rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Defense causes havoc

Utah’s defense rose to the occasion on a rainy night, stopping Arizona when it mattered most.

Through three quarters, the Wildcats had 302 yards of total offense but only 10 points to show for it, compared to Utah, which had 31 points on 385 yards.

Utah recovered three fumbles by Arizona’s offense, two of which were caused by Utah’s defense. All told, Arizona fumbled seven times and recovered three of them.

The first fumble of the night was when Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura fumbled the snap and Utah recovered the ball. In the third quarter, Lander Barton forced another de Laura fumble. Late in the fourth quarter, Jonah Elliss forced a Jacob Cowing fumble.

The Wildcats were 3-of-11 on third down, and the Utes only allowed one touchdown by Arizona’s starters.

Special teams turns in best game of the season

Special teams has been a pain point for the Utes this season, but — aside from a muffed punt by backup Tiquan Gilmore that ended in a safety in garbage time — it was a positive on Saturday.

Jadon Redding continued kicking duties for the second straight game, and Utah did not allow a big kickoff return or a punt return. Redding made all of his extra points and added a 27-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, punter Jack Bouwmeester had a long punt that Arizona’s Jacob Cowing muffed and Utah recovered.

Thomas, who was playing on special teams prior to getting carries, even got in on the action with a tackle on a kickoff.

All in all, it was the best game of the season by Utah’s special teams.

