Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 
High School Volleyball Sports High School Sports

High school volleyball: Deja-vu dream as Timpview earns hard-fought 5A title

Battling from a 1-0 deficit, the Timpview Thunderbirds rallied to knock off region foe Mountain View for the title

By Skyler Wilcox
SHARE High school volleyball: Deja-vu dream as Timpview earns hard-fought 5A title
merlin_2948699.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds celebrate after beating the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

In 2020, Timpview coach Charmay Lee rejoiced with her team as she earned her first state volleyball title as a coach. There was plenty of celebration, but in COVID-19 protocols, there was also a lot that was different.

“The first one was during COVID, so it was a little difficult with spectators,” said Lee. “We couldn’t dog pile, parents couldn’t come see them afterwards, so I really wanted them to feel a real state championship.”

On Saturday night at the UCCU Center, it was a deja-vu dream, but with all the normalcy as before.

The Timpview Thunderbirds rallied from a 1-0 deficit to win the next three sets, holding off a furious Mountain View rally in the final frame and claimed the 5A state girls’ volleyball championship.

“I feel so good!” said senior setter Silina Damunia, who over the tournament weekend set the state records for most assists in a career.

“I feel so good, you can’t even understand!”

Much like 2020, the path to raising the trophy wasn’t easy.

In both seasons, an underdog T-bird team stunned top-seeded Bountiful in the semifinals to reach the championship match. And in both seasons, it was the T-birds knocking off region rival Mountain View 3-1. 

merlin_2948689.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds huddle around head coach Charmay Lee while they play the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 17
merlin_2948681.jpg

Mountain View Bruins’ Lili Suguturaga hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 17
merlin_2948711.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds’ Taliah Lee hits the ball while she plays the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 17
merlin_2948685.jpg

Mountain View Bruins pose with their second place trophy after losing to the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 17
merlin_2948709.jpg

Mountain View Bruins’ Brielle Miller hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 17
merlin_2948705.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds’ Tiana Mariner hits the ball while she plays the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 17
merlin_2948707.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds’ Ava Napierski gets hit in the face with the ball while she plays the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 17
merlin_2948701.jpg

Mountain View Bruins’ Savanna Brotherson hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 17
merlin_2948703.jpg

Mountain View Bruins head coach Dave Neeley celebrates with his team as they play the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 17
merlin_2948693.jpg

Mountain View Bruins’ Mia Lee hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 17
merlin_2948697.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds celebrate after beating the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 17
merlin_2948695.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds celebrate after beating the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 17
merlin_2948691.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds’ Neriah Perez, left, and McKynzee Beddes run to hit the ball while they play the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 17
merlin_2948687.jpg

Mountain View Bruins’ Kaylin Scott hits the ball while she plays the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 17
merlin_2948683.jpg

Mountain View Bruins pose with their second place trophy after losing to the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 17
merlin_2948679.jpg

The Timpview Thunderbirds’ Ava Napierski hits the ball while she plays the Mountain View Bruins in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 17
merlin_2948677.jpg

Fans shine their lights before the Mountain View Bruins play the Timpview Thunderbirds in the 6A finals in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Timpview Thunderbirds won 3-1 in sets.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 17
merlin_2948689.jpg
merlin_2948681.jpg
merlin_2948711.jpg
merlin_2948685.jpg
merlin_2948709.jpg
merlin_2948705.jpg
merlin_2948707.jpg
merlin_2948701.jpg
merlin_2948703.jpg
merlin_2948693.jpg
merlin_2948697.jpg
merlin_2948695.jpg
merlin_2948691.jpg
merlin_2948687.jpg
merlin_2948683.jpg
merlin_2948679.jpg
merlin_2948677.jpg

“This is my second championship. It’s sweeter the more you go on and on,” said Lee. Our goal is to be a multi-state championship program.”

Certainly the T-birds are on the right track to accomplishing that goal, adding their fifth volleyball state title to the school’s trophy case.

“This year was identical to 2020. We played Bountiful in the semis, took them to five sets, but this one felt better, especially since it was in the UVU environment. We got to get the whole experience,” Damuni said.

“This is my second championship. It’s sweeter the more you go on and on. Our goal is to be a multi-state championship program.” — Timpview coach Charmay Lee

Unlike 2020, Timpview allowed Mountain View to take the first set. Despite a strong start and leading 15-11, the T-bird offense seemed to have some trouble getting the block up on Mountain View’s hitters. Tied at 18 with the set coming to a close, the Bruins went on a 7-3 run to finish off the T-birds, taking momentum with them to the second set.

“We knew that we’re going up against a really good team, but we knew that we had to fight,” said senior Taliah Lee. “The first set, we kinda got our kinks out, and then throughout the game we got better and better.”

In the second set, the Thunderbirds flipped the switch, grabbing an early lead and never trailing on route to a 25-20 win, tying the match up at one set a piece. Timpview outside hitters Lee and Neriah Perez were crucial for the T-bird attack, with Damuni running the offense like a well-oiled machine. With the Bruins offense experimenting with lots of dump and tip kills, the Timpview defense held firm, with each T-bird defender flying around the court to make the pass.

“Our goal today was to get away from that second set and to make sure that we got rhythm and momentum,” said coach Lee. “We were okay losing the first set because we knew this would be at least four sets for us.”

“That was our team goal, and when we got over that, we were okay.”

The Bruins seemed back to their first set winning ways early in the third set, but the tide quickly turned Timpview’s way. Trailing 3-1, Timpview rattled off six straight points. The Bruins would rally once again to within one at 9-8, but that would be as close as they would get. The Thunderbirds seemingly had an answer for every Mountain View attack, while the Bruins couldn’t contain the heavy hitters, allowing Timpview to reel off a 16-5 run to take the set.

“When we pass the ball, we can put that ball down, and I can run the offense,” said Damuni. “I love my girls, they just passed that ball and made it so easy for me.”

With the season on the line and trailing 18-14, the Bruins mounted another comeback, grabbing a 20-19 lead and sending the large contingent of Mountain View faithful into a frenzy. Tied at 21, a Timpview serve sailed long but hit one of the Mountain View players before landing out of bounds, giving the Timpview crowd a lot to roar about themselves.

Related

A few points later in an almost perfect storybook ending for the outsider hitting senior Lee, a perfectly placed ball headed straight her way, as she slammed the kill onto the court and then dog piled onto her team.

“It means so much because we got co-region champs with them, and I think this kinda set the deal of who is the real champion,” said an extremely happy Damuni.

Teammate and fellow senior Lee couldn’t agree more.

“The ‘bird gang’ is so special. The gym that we work in, the family that we have, the culture that coach Lee has created, it’s so special. Once we trust each other on and off the court, we are unstoppable.”

Next Up In Sports
BYU football: Where does Puka Nacua’s game-winning TD catch rank in Cougars’ football lore?
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Nov. 6-12
How No. 14 Utah ran all over Arizona in another Pac-12 victory
Cougars’ upset of Boise State came out of the blue — on the Blue
BYU shows fight in busting 4-game slump with win over Boise State
Freshman QB Nate Johnson shows off his ‘blazing speed,’ scores two touchdowns in Utah’s win over Arizona