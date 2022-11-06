Don’t miss the blood moon on Election Day

Whether a red wave will sweep over midterms is still uncertain. But on Election Day, the blood moon is sure to rise.

According to NASA, this is the last total lunar eclipse for three years. After Nov. 8 this type of phenomenon will occur on March 14, 2025. Although partial eclipses will still occur during this time.

What is a lunar eclipse?

“Eclipses can occur when the Sun, the Moon and Earth align” and when the satellite is in its full moon phase,” per NASA.

How can I watch the lunar eclipse?

Although this event will be visible through the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes can enhance the experience.

“You will be able to see the entire eclipse unfold before sunrise, weather permitting, as the moon exits the dark part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra,” the space agency said, per CBS News.

Those living “across North and Central America and in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru” will be able to watch the moon will turn a shade of red, NASA said.

Here in Utah, expect the event to begin at midnight and end at 5:50 a.m., with peak eclipse at 2:17 a.m.