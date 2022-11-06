Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 6, 2022 
What we learned about BYU from its fortune-turning win over Boise State

The Cougars made tangible improvements in the latest matchup of a competitive series that’s coming to an end for now

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU defensive lineman Pepe Tanuvasa (45) and BYU defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) celebrate after Boise State turns the ball over on downs in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28.

BYU defensive lineman Pepe Tanuvasa (45) and BYU defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) celebrate after Boise State turns the ball over on downs in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

After a month of backsliding resulted in a four-game losing streak, BYU found the right answers more often than not in an unexpected but welcome 31-28 win over Boise State.

Here’s what we learned about BYU from the contest, and what the rivalry between these two schools has meant over the past decade.

Related

The Cougars earned an elusive complete team win

Saturday night was BYU’s best overall effort since the Baylor win back in Week 2.

The Cougar offense put up 532 yards of total offense and 377 yards passing against a Boise State defense that entered the weekend No. 2 nationally in total offense and tops in pass defense.

Career nights from guys like Puka Nacua, Jaren Hall and Hinckley Ropati helped fuel that effort.

The Cougars owned time of possession (with a 12-minute edge) and had 27 first downs (to 16 for BSU) while reaching Broncos territory on every possession, while scoring on every one of its second-half possessions until the kneel downs to end it.

The defense, meanwhile, made tangible improvements after a rough month. 

The Cougars gave up 324 yards, after giving up an average of 527.8 yards during their four-game losing streak in October. 

BYU also held Boise State to 104 rushing yards after giving up an average of 259.5 yards per game over the last four weeks.

The Cougars allowed the Broncos to convert just 4 of 10 third downs, and that helped slow a Boise State offense that had just 79 yards of total offense before getting more on track in the second half.

Related

Unlike previous weeks, though, the Cougars’ offensive and defensive efforts complemented each other, as BYU found ways to respond each time Boise State took the momentum.

Special teams also provided complementary efforts. 

That included a crucial 25-yard field goal in the third quarter from Jake Oldroyd and a 38-yard punt from Ryan Rehkow — the Cougars’ lone punt of the game — that pinned Boise State at its own 4 in the second quarter, helping BYU control field position.

That full-team effort helped the Cougars ended their four-game slide, and provide some momentum starting the final month of the regular season.

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State linebacker Gabe Hunter (54) pressures BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) who throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely (90) lifts running back George Holani (24) after Holani’s 1-yard touchdown run against BYU in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati, left, runs with the ball in front of Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) on a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball in front of Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reaches for the ball over Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers (1) for a 24-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, right, scrambles with the ball in front of BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
Boise State running back George Holani, right, dives over BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson, bottom left, into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) celebrates after a 48-yard reception against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, front center, leans forward for a first down while dragging Boise State defenders on a fourth-down play in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw under pressure from the Boise State defense in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Steve Conner, Associated Press
BYU-Boise State is a fun rivalry … and hopefully it returns

BYU hadn’t had much luck in winning close games on the blue turf until Saturday night.

This time, the Cougars made the last-minute plays to earn a much-needed win.

BYU has won the last two times the Cougars have played Boise State in Boise, including a 51-17 win during the 2020 COVID year.

Before that, though, BYU had lost five straight to the Broncos in Boise, three times in one-point games and another time by five points.

Related

That made Saturday’s game feel familiar — though this time, the Cougars made the plays at the end to win. 

Puka Nacua’s 6-yard touchdown catch on fourth down with under two minutes to play gave BYU the 31-28 lead, and moments later Jakob Robinson broke up a fourth-down pass to seal the Cougars win.

It’s been a competitive series between BYU and Boise State over the past decade-plus since the Cougars went independent: the Broncos own a 6-5 series edge over that stretch.

Unfortunately, with BYU’s impending move to the Big 12 next year, the series is on hiatus for the foreseeable future.

Can both teams find a way to make this game happen again? Time will tell.

Winning ails a lot of things, especially emotions

This space has been used the past couple weeks to share what some former BYU players and national experts have said on social media after the Cougars’ losses to Liberty and East Carolina.

BYU’s unexpected win over Boise State had social media buzzing again, this time with a much more positive vibe.

