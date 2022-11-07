Facebook Twitter
Monday, November 7, 2022 | 
Who is Elon Musk voting for?

The billionaire CEO took to Twitter to reveal which party he is supporting during the midterms

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Who is Elon Musk voting for?
Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet.

In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, Twitter, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

Hannibal Hanschke, Associated Press

Wondering who the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO is voting for this midterm season?

Billionaire Elon Musk, 51, took to Twitter to reveal the party he is supporting this election season after he announced that he was switching party affiliation earlier this year.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote.

In June, Musk revealed who he voted for in the special elections in Texas and who has his support for the 2024 presidential election, as I reported for the Deseret News.

“I assume republican for president 2?” user Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked the billionaire.

Musk replied, “tbd,” but in another tweet, revealed he was leaning toward Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, as his choice for the 2024 presidential election.

When DeSantis was asked at the time what he thought of Musk’s support, he said, “I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk what I would say is, you know, I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” per CNBC. (Musk is originally from South Africa.)

The Twitter CEO switched his party affiliation in May of this year, as Art Raymond previously reported for the Deseret News.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” he said in a tweet. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

