The NBA schedule is more crowded than usual Monday, since the league is preparing to go quiet on Tuesday for Election Day.

All 30 teams will be in action Monday night, with a game beginning every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. MST until 8:30 p.m. MST.

When is the Utah Jazz game?

The Utah Jazz will play in the second-to-last matchup in terms of start time. The team’s clash with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, begins at 8:15 MST.

The Jazz are coming off a hot weekend. They beat the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

How to watch Monday’s NBA games

As part of their special election-related programming, the NBA has made Monday’s games more accessible than usual.

All 15 games will be streaming for free on the NBA App, according to a recent tweet from the NBA.

Every team. Every game. All for FREE.



All 30 NBA teams will be in action with 15 games on Monday (11/7) available for free on the new NBA App, with matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart!



Download the NBA App: https://t.co/u5Rhjxh4Hj pic.twitter.com/JldiAY33xP — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

Many games will also be shown on local television stations, and the Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers (starting at 6 p.m. MST) and Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Clippers (starting at 8:30 p.m. MST) will be shown on NBA TV.

Why are there no NBA games on Tuesday?

Many of Monday’s games will involve presentations or other types of announcements about Election Day on Tuesday, since the NBA has made it a priority this year to educate the public about voting.

“The NBA is hoping teams use (Monday) as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement,” The Associated Press reported.

The decision to have no games on Election Day reflects the league’s interest in giving players, coaches and other support staff time to cast their ballots, the article said.

