U.S. universities make up 8 of the top 10 universities worldwide, according to a new report

In its ninth annual Best Global Universities Rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked 2,000 different institutions from 95 different countries. From this pool, each of these universities were ranked based on their global research credibility and several other factors.

Methodology: To create this pool of universities, U.S. News & World Report pulled the top 250 universities from Clarivate’s 2022 global Academic Reputation Survey, which has monitored the most academically accredited universities in the world over the last five years.

Paired with results from the Clarivate survey, U.S. News & World used the following factors to rank the universities, weighted respectively:



Global research reputation.

Regional research reputation.

Number of publications.

Number of books.

Number of conferences.

Normalized citation impact.

Total citations.

Number of publications among the 10% most cited.

International collaboration.

Number of highly cited papers among the top 1% most cited in their field.

Percentage of total publications among the top 1% most highly cited papers.

Rankings: Based on the data listed above, here are the 20 highest-ranked universities across the globe:

