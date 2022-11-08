5 ways to celebrate Thanksgiving all fall long

Thanksgiving lives in the shadow of Christmas — it marks the day people can officially begin listening to Christmas movies, buy a tree and watch “The Santa Clause.” But Thanksgiving has so much more to offer than that!

This year, have some gratitude for the month of thanks, and celebrate Thanksgiving all November long. Here are five ways you can make the most of Thanksgiving this November.

1. Host a mini Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving is a Thanksgiving celebration with close friends. It might not be as traditional as your typical Thanksgiving, so you can really have fun with it. Everyone can contribute their own dish and share what they are grateful for this year. Maybe for your Friendsgiving you want to ditch the turkey and eat hamburgers or Chinese food instead. Whatever it may be, Friendsgiving is a wonderful opportunity to gather all the people you love in one place.

2. Keep a gratitude journal

Celebrate the season of thanks but remind yourself what you’re grateful for. During the month of November, write a few things you are grateful for each day. A 2021 Harvard study found that people who wrote down what they are grateful for have more optimism and feel better about their lives. The holidays can be stressful — start a good habit this November by sharing your thanks each day in a gratitude journal.

3. Volunteer

Give someone else a reason to be thankful. There are plenty of ways to serve your community. Try looking for opportunities at the food bank, homeless shelters or food pantries. You can also find your own ways to help those in need, such as visiting an elderly neighbor, calling an old friend or babysitting for a busy mother. Put your talents to use and give others a bit of holiday cheer in your own special way.

4. Participate in a turkey trot

It can be hard to get exercise in during the holidays. Turkey trots are local long-distance footraces held on Thanksgiving and throughout the season. They provide the perfect opportunity for social exercise. To add a little spice, a lot of contestants even dress up for the occasion. Some of the local turkey trots in Utah this year are Sandy’s Turkey Trot 5K, the Moab Turkey Trot 5K and the Wasatch Turkey Trot 5K.

5. Plan a pie bake-off competition

Pie is an iconic Thanksgiving dish. This is a treat most people rarely eat outside of the holidays, so why not eat a little extra during November? Gather together your friends for a pie bake-off competition. Its a win-win — you get to taste lots of pie and spend time with loved ones.

6. Decorate Thanksgiving cookies

Finally, make some Thanksgiving-themed turkey cookies! This is the perfect activity to do with family or friends. Bake your favorite cookies, gather decorations and get creative.