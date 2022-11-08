10 new books to read in November

As the weather cools off, it is natural to dedicate more time to indoor activities — like reading. If you’ve read everything on your shelf, or you want a new book, here are 10 new books to be released during November.

Check out the November book list below.

1. ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,’ by Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry’s memoir covers his life experiences from childhood to massive fame from starring on “Friends.” Perry shares experiences on the set of “Friends” and with cast members and other stars. He details his struggles with substance abuse and his journey to sobriety.

Genre: Memoir.

Release date: Nov. 1.

2. ‘Someday, Maybe,’ by Onyi Nwabineli

This novel follows a Nigerian women’s journey through grief and triumph after she loses her husband to suicide. She is lifted up by family, friends and the memory of her husband.

Genre: Contemporary literature.

Release date: Nov. 1.

3. ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song,’ by Bob Dylan

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who began writing this book in 2010, offers insights on elements in popular music. The book contains over 60 essays in which Dylan breaks down songs from different artists, including Elvis Costello, Nina Simone, Hank Williams and more.

Genre: Autobiography.

Release date: Nov. 1.

4. ‘The Forever Witness,’ by Edward Humes

This nonfiction true-crime book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward Humes follows a detective and an amateur genealogist as they use DNA and genealogy to solve a 1987 murder.

Genre: True crime.

Release date: Nov. 29.

5. ‘Now Is Not the Time to Panic,’ by Kevin Wilson

Teenager Frankie Budge is an aspiring writer and loner who struggles to make it through another Tennessee summer until she meets Zeke, who is equally as awkward as Frankie. Together they make an unsigned poster that spurs rumors all over town. Two decades later, a well-established Frankie gets a call from a journalist threatening to expose her teenage prank.

Genre: Southern fiction.

Release date: Nov. 8.

6. ‘The Call of the Wrens,’ by Jenni L. Walsh

Marion Hoxton is an orphan with no money to her name. She decides to join the Women’s Royal Naval Service (the Wrens) and is assigned to work as a motorcycle dispatch rider and bring carrier pigeons to the front line. Evelyn, who has suffered a childhood of disabilities, joins the cause to prove herself.

Genre: Historical fiction.

Release date: Nov. 15.

7. ‘A World of Curiosities,’ by Louise Penny (book No. 18)

In the 18th book of Louise Penny’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling series, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns and works to solves the decades-old murder of a young mother. As Gamache uncovers the case clue by clue, he discovers the mystery runs so much deeper than he initially suspected.

Genre: Mystery.

Release date: Nov. 29.

8. ‘When Franny Stands Up,’ by Eden Robins

With the men of Chicago off fighting in World War II, Franny wants to make an effort of her own. She follows the trend of women taking stage at comedy clubs, and learns she can make women laugh. In a showstopper, Franny discovers she has the power to change her life and the lives of those around her.

Genre: Historical fiction.

Release date: Nov. 1.

9. ‘The Girls in Navy Blue,’ by Alix Rickloff

This dual timeline novel follows three women who choose to serve in the Navy during World War I. One of the women, Viv Weston, joins as a way to hide from the police. In 1968, Viv’s niece is determined to learn more about her mysterious aunt’s life.

Genre: Historical fiction.

Release date: Nov. 1.

10. ‘Hollywood: The Oral History,’ by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson

The American Film Institute archives bring a perspective on what the inner workings of Hollywood look like, from small beginnings to modern day. There are messages from Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Stephen Spielberg, Jordan Peele and backstage artists such as costumers and editors.

Genre: Biography.

Release date: Nov. 8.