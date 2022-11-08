Facebook Twitter
‘Annika’ Season 2: Release date, casting and more

‘Annika,’ Masterpiece PBS’s latest murder mystery, has been renewed for Season 2

Jamie Sives as Michael and Nicola Walker as Annika in “Annika.”

Graeme Hunter Pictures, UKTV

“Annika,” Masterpiece PBS’s newest murder mystery, premiered earlier this year. After watching DI Annika Strandhed and team solve grizzly murders for six episodes, fans are ready for “Annika” Season 2. Here’s what we know.

Driving the news: After “Annika” Season 1 premiered in the U.K. earlier this year, Masterpiece PBS announced that the murder mystery show will return for a Season 2. The show aired in the U.S. in October of this year.

  • “Nicola Walker absolutely owns the role of Annika, who comes across as smart, eccentric, and funny. She leads an extraordinary cast of characters who make this show unique,” Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson said in an announcement from Masterpiece.

What they’re saying: While the “Annika” Season 2 release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Nicola Walker, who plays the titular character, promises, “It’s going to be a bumpy ride!”

  • “We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced,” Walker continued.
  • Fans speculate that “Annika” Season 2 could premiere as soon as early 2023.
  • According to Masterpiece, the original cast will return for Season 2, including Jamie Sives, Katie Leung, Ukweli Roach and more.

Details: The show originally began as a radio program on BBC Radio 4 in 2013, entitled “Annika Stranded.” Walker played the role of Annika in the radio program before taking her to the big screen this year.

  • “As everyone knows, I’ve played a lot of detectives over the years,” Walker told Masterpiece. “But I’ve been Annika for a long time now (seven years on BBC Radio 4), and if there was a chance of getting her fully fleshed out in a real-world environment, I wanted to be part of it.”
  • “Annika” follows DI Annika Strandhed, who heads Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit. With her quirky team in tow, Annika “juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter,” per Masterpiece.
