It has been obvious for months now that the 2022-23 version of the Runnin’ Utes is going to be bigger and more physical than last year’s somewhat disappointing team.

What Utah showed in its season-opening 89-48 walloping of visiting Long Island in front of an announced Monday night crowd of 5,878 is that it will be a considerably deeper squad as well.

Even with senior wing Marco Anthony out with an undisclosed injury — more on that in a bit — the Utes got five players in double figures and coasted to an easy win at the Huntsman Center.

“It was a good win for us,” said coach Craig Smith. “I thought there were some very, very good things for us tonight.”

Noted guard Lazar Stefanovic: “We have a really long bench. … We have a ton of guys that can play, that can compete.”

Most notably, senior center Branden Carlson can play — but you already knew that. Picking up where he left off last year, the all-Pac-12 performer posted a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Utes, who are now 100-16 all-time in season openers.

“One of the bigger mindsets I’ve had (coming into the season) is being more physical,” Carlson said.

That he was, in only 21 minutes, 20 seconds of action as Smith substituted freely after the first 10 or so minutes.

One of the bigs the Utes brought in to shore up their rebounding and defense at the rim — Wisconsin transfer Ben Carlson — added 11 rebounds, but did not score.

But if there was one thing to nitpick on a night when the Utes won by more than 40 points, it was that in the first half their interior defense was lacking.

“We just gotta continue to play with more physicality,” Smith said.

Tre Wood (11 points) and Cheikh Ndiaye (10) combined for 21 points for the overmatched Sharks, who are coached by former NBA star Rod Strickland. It was Strickland’s head coaching debut — at any level — and the Utes “had no clue,” in the words of Smith, what the Sharks would run.

“We had no scout on them,” Carlson said.

Didn’t matter.

“Obviously, BC was outstanding tonight, really carried the load,” Smith said. “He and Ben Carlson really owned the glass.”

On a night when more than a dozen Division I teams lost “buy” games to supposed inferior competition, the Utes actually fared better than they did last Wednesday in an exhibition romp over Division II Westminster College.

Utah jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and pushed it out to 27-11 when freshman Wilguens Exacte Jr. hit a 3-pointer. But a few minutes later, with Smith experimenting with a smallish lineup of Ben Carlson, Keba Keita, Rollie Worster and Jaxon Brenchley, the Sharks had a moment that made the long cross-country trip partially worth it.

The visitors went on an 11-0 run to get back in it, briefly.

“We just had that one group … It is amazing, you take a couple bad shots, a couple turnovers, and it feeds right into them where we don’t guard the ball, don’t get back in transition, their best shooter (Marko Maletic) sticks a deep three,” Smith said. “We had to call a timeout, just really challenged the guys. Then I thought we steadied the ship to end the first half.”

The Utes scored on their first six possessions of the second half — Gabe Smith scored the first six points on a trey and three free throws — and that was that.

Madsen finished with 13 points, while Exacte had 12. Mike Saunders Jr. and Worster had 11 each.

Branden Carlson blocked three shots to give him 127 in his career, passing Keith Van Horn for fifth on the Utes’ all-time list. It was also Carlson’s seventh career double-double and first since Anthony had one at Colorado last year.

Speaking of Anthony, Smith said he practiced Friday, but was “unable to practice Saturday and Sunday” and therefore was held out of Monday’s game with what Pac-12 television announcers called last week a bruised heel.

“He may miss a little bit of time,” Smith said.

Freshman Luka Tarlac also didn’t dress Monday; Smith said he was ill.

The Utes return to action on Friday against Cal State Bakersfield.

